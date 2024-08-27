Saucy Season: Wendy's New Saucy Nuggs Party Pack Drops Just in Time for Football Fans

Perfect for tailgating and watch parties, new party-sized Saucy Nuggs are available August 27

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Wendy's® is fueling football fans and saucing up game day with the NEW Saucy Nuggs Party Pack available nationwide beginning today. The Saucy Nuggs Party Pack features about 45-50* all white-meat chicken nuggets freshly tossed and sauced in one of seven unique flavors. Every watch-party sized Nuggs order is served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauces for the next-level game day eating experience. Whether fans are cheering on their team from the tailgate or at a watch party, Saucy Nuggs keeps them full and focused on football all game day long!

WHERE & WHEN:

Starting August 27, football fans can grab a Saucy Nuggs Party Pack at the drive-thru, in-restaurant or through the Wendy's app and take the stress out of hosting a tailgate or watch party. No matter which team is on top, Wendy's Nugg lovers are always winning with a choice of seven saucy flavors: Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm, Buffalo, Spicy Honey BBQ, Spicy Garlic Parm, Spicy Buffalo, and Spicy Ghost Pepper.

HOW:

Fans can order the Saucy Nuggs Party Pack at their favorite Wendy's restaurant or in the Wendy's app. Simply navigate to the in-app menu and choose the Saucy Nuggs Party Pack in one of seven flavors then get ready to get saucy all game day long. And as an added perk, Wendy's has lowered the in-app delivery fee to $0 every Saturday** - game on!

WHY:

Football creates some of the most passionate fans out there and Wendy's knows fandom needs fuel to be sustained all season long. Bring on the rivalries, the face paint and the football – the 2024 season is set to be the sauciest yet!

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef,*** freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*At participating U.S. Wendy's. Approximately 45-50 nuggets. Product count based on approximate weight.

**At participating U.S. Wendy's. Offer valid on Saturdays, Aug. 31 – Dec. 14, 2024 on delivery orders placed in the Wendy's App only. Wendy's App download and registration required. Delivery availability may vary by location. Service fee and taxes apply. Not valid in CA. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Subject to cancellation at any time.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

