The Wendy's Company is Recruiting Franchisees to Accelerate Growth in Tijuana, Mexico

Brand seeks an experienced franchise partner for development in Tijuana and the broader Baja California region and will host a franchise recruiting event in San Diego, CA on Tuesday, February 10

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's®, the iconic global quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand, announced it's continuing to accelerate growth across Mexico as the Company seeks an experienced franchise partner to develop Wendy's restaurants in Tijuana, and the Mexican state of Baja California. With more than 40 Wendy's restaurants already operating in the country, Mexico remains a strategic hub for Wendy's international expansion.

Wendy's views Mexico as a high-potential growth market with the long-term capacity to support more than 400 restaurants nationwide. As part of its accelerated expansion strategy, the brand has identified Tijuana as a priority development hub, offering compelling opportunities for scale and continued brand expansion.

"Mexico stands among Wendy's most important international growth markets, and our focused investments in marketing, supply chain, and local resources are enabling us to scale in the country with exceptional momentum. Tijuana and the broader Baja California region present significant potential, and we are eager to partner with franchisees who share our dedication to fresh, high‑quality food and delivering the hospitality that sets Wendy's apart." – Carlos Ribas, SVP, Managing Director – LAC Region, The Wendy's Company

Since 1969, Wendy's has earned its place as one of the world's most iconic QSR brands, known for its unwavering approach to serving fresh, high-quality food, like its famous square hamburgers, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, and the iconic Frosty® treat. Franchising with Wendy's provides a unique opportunity to be part of a bold, global expansion backed by a proven business model, strong brand recognition, and a commitment to operational excellence.

Wendy's Day Franchise Recruiting Event

Wendy's is actively recruiting a franchise partner to build and operate new restaurants in Tijuana and across the state of Baja California, Baja California Sur, and Sonora, as these regions have strong consumer demand and significant untapped potential.

On Tuesday, February 10, Wendy's will host an event in San Diego, California for prospective franchisees, featuring interviews, restaurant tours, and brand education sessions. Interested franchise candidates can email [email protected] for more information and to register for the event. Visit Wendy's International franchising website to learn more about opportunities to grow with the brand.

Strong Growth Opportunities in Mexico

To support rapid growth in Mexico, Wendy's has laid a strong foundation for new unit expansion. The state of Chihuahua, where Wendy's has been serving customers for more than 30 years, continues to be a standout market, demonstrating sustained momentum and strong leadership within the QSR burger category.

Wendy's has also made key strategic investments to support continued growth in the market. These include strengthening market execution by investing in local marketing and supply chain resources, approving local suppliers, and taking steps to help ensure consistent delivery of fresh beef and high-quality menu items across Mexico. Additionally, a newly launched national marketing fund is helping drive brand awareness, while technology upgrades are fueling digital growth and enhancing the customer experience.

Wendy's continues to actively recruit franchise partners to build and operate new restaurants in key regions across Mexico. Growing with Wendy's is an attractive opportunity for experienced and well-established franchise candidates in Mexico:

Wendy's has more than 30 years of history in Mexico, and in areas where Wendy's is already established, 71% of consumers have tried the brand, reflecting strong local engagement. 1

In regions where Wendy's has yet to open a restaurant, Wendy's holds 92% awareness and a 46% trial rate, indicating high consumer interest and potential for growth. 2

Wendy's signature products are also widely recognized: in new trade areas, over 70% of consumers are familiar with iconic items like the Baconator® and Wendy's Frosty®. This strong brand recognition and consumer demand underscore the opportunity for Wendy's to expand its footprint across Mexico. 3

ABOUT WENDY'S:

The Wendy's Company and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,250 restaurants worldwide, with more than 1,350 of these located outside of the United States. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and Wendy's Frosty® dessert. Learn more at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit https://www.wendys.com/franchising/international. Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

