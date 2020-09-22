Saudi Arabia $1.8 Bn Gift Card and Incentive Card Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2024 - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020 Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card industry in Saudi Arabia will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.0% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1,089.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,804.4 million by 2024.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Saudi Arabia.

Historically, the gift card market in Saudi Arabia has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 19.8% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Saudi Arabia is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.



Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Saudi Arabia remains strong.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Saudi Arabia Total Gift Spend Analyzer



2 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



3 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



4 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analyzer



5 Saudi Arabia Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer



6 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type



7 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour



8 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



9 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



10 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion



11 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



12 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



13 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion



14 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size



15 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size - Functional Attribute



16 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel



17 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



18 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



19 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



20 Saudi Arabia Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers



Companies Mentioned

Savola Group

Landmark Group

Saudi Co For Hardware (SACO)

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Jarir Marketing Co

United Electronics Co

Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xiycw8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

