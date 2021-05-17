Saudi Arabia $31.48 Billion Facility Management Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024: Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others), By End User (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market was valued USD 24.15 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at 7.64% CAGR during the forecast period, to reach USD 31.48 Billion by 2025.



Saudi Arabia is the largest market for facility management services in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The market for facility management in Saudi Arabia grew at a healthy pace during 2015-2019 due to increasing investments in the country's construction sector.



The Construction sector in Saudi Arabia contributes about 8% to the country's total GDP. Moreover, Saudi Arabia is poised to become one of the largest construction markets in the Middle East, with more than USD800 billion investments originating from large scale infrastructure projects in the country by 2030.

Saudi Arabia has planned to emphasize on the greater participation of private sector for the development of its infrastructure, most likely through public private partnerships (PPPs). The rising involvement of private sector is expected to enable Saudi Arabia to realize its ambitious "Saudi Arabia's National Transformation Plan, 2020" and implement "Comprehensive Public Transportation Plans" to additional five cities during the same period.



Furthermore, Saudi Arabia government has allocated around USD43.8 billion for transportation, telecommunications, water, agriculture and other related infrastructure projects, besides several metro development projects in major cities. Infrastructure development in the country is anticipated to boost the need for facility management. The facility management market in Saudi Arabia has initiated the consolidation by inviting several Tier 1 companies to meet the expected increase in demand originating from various End-users.



The upcoming and ongoing infrastructural projects in Saudi Arabia are expected to bolster the demand for facility management services in the country. For instance, Jeddah Metro Project in Saudi Arabia is expected to be completed by end of 2020 and is anticipated to propel the demand for facility management services in the coming years.

The project is being developed by Metro Jeddah Project Company and Jeddah Municipality at a budget of around USD35 billion. The project includes a metro network and light rail transit system of 109 km with a bus transit system, marine transport line, Corniche tram systems and public transportation systems, which are likely to require facility management services for their upkeep and maintenance, thereby positively influencing the country's facility management market and giving it a further boost.

Leading companies operating in the Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market include Saudi EMCOR Company Ltd (EFS Facility Management), Khidmah LLC, Enova Facilities Management Services LLC, Muheel Services For Maintenance & Operations LLC, Musanadah Facilities Management Company Ltd., Al Mahmal Facilities Services, Al Khozama Facility Management Services, Five Moons Company Ltd., Takamul AlOula Facility Management, Al Borj Facility Management, Saudi Binladin Group Operation & Maintenance, and others.

Key Target Audience:

Facility management service providers and other stakeholders

Major End -users of facility management services in industrial, commercial and residential segments

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Outlook

6.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

6.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.1. By Value

6.3. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others)

6.3.2. By End-user (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)

6.3.3. By Region (Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province & Rest of Saudi Arabia)

6.3.4. By Company

6.4. Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Attractiveness Index

6.4.1. By Service

6.4.2. By End-user

6.4.3. By Region



7. Saudi Arabia Property Facility Management Service Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End-user

7.2.2. By Region



8. Saudi Arabia Cleaning Facility Management Service Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End-user

8.2.2. By Region



9. Saudi Arabia Security Facility Management Service Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End-user

9.2.2. By Region



10. Saudi Arabia Support Facility Management Service Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End-user

10.2.2. By Region



11. Saudi Arabia Catering Facility Management Service Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By End-user

11.2.2. By Region



12. Price Point Analysis

12.1. Cost of Spending in Saudi Arabia

12.1.1. Plumbing

12.1.2. Painting

12.1.3. AC Service

12.1.4. Electrical Service

12.1.5. Pest Control

12.1.6. Masonry Service



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments

14.1. Growing Focus on Sustainability

14.2. Technology Integration

14.3. Integration of Facility Management in Building Design

14.4. Increasing Focus on Outsourcing

14.5. Booming Internet of Things (IoT) Market



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Company Profiles

17.1.1. Saudi EMCOR Company Ltd (EFS Facility Management)

17.1.2. Khidmah LLC

17.1.3. Enova Facilities Management Services LLC

17.1.4. Muheel Services For Maintenance & Operations LLC

17.1.5. Musanadah Facilities Management Company Ltd.

17.1.6. Al Mahmal Facilities Services

17.1.7. Al Khozama Facility Management Services

17.1.8. Five Moons Company Ltd.

17.1.9. Takamul AlOula Facility Management

17.1.10. Al Borj Facility Management

17.1.11. Saudi Binladin Group Operation & Maintenance



18. Strategic Recommendations

