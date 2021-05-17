Saudi Arabia $31.48 Billion Facility Management Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024: Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others
May 17, 2021, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others), By End User (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market was valued USD 24.15 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at 7.64% CAGR during the forecast period, to reach USD 31.48 Billion by 2025.
Saudi Arabia is the largest market for facility management services in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The market for facility management in Saudi Arabia grew at a healthy pace during 2015-2019 due to increasing investments in the country's construction sector.
The Construction sector in Saudi Arabia contributes about 8% to the country's total GDP. Moreover, Saudi Arabia is poised to become one of the largest construction markets in the Middle East, with more than USD800 billion investments originating from large scale infrastructure projects in the country by 2030.
Saudi Arabia has planned to emphasize on the greater participation of private sector for the development of its infrastructure, most likely through public private partnerships (PPPs). The rising involvement of private sector is expected to enable Saudi Arabia to realize its ambitious "Saudi Arabia's National Transformation Plan, 2020" and implement "Comprehensive Public Transportation Plans" to additional five cities during the same period.
Furthermore, Saudi Arabia government has allocated around USD43.8 billion for transportation, telecommunications, water, agriculture and other related infrastructure projects, besides several metro development projects in major cities. Infrastructure development in the country is anticipated to boost the need for facility management. The facility management market in Saudi Arabia has initiated the consolidation by inviting several Tier 1 companies to meet the expected increase in demand originating from various End-users.
The upcoming and ongoing infrastructural projects in Saudi Arabia are expected to bolster the demand for facility management services in the country. For instance, Jeddah Metro Project in Saudi Arabia is expected to be completed by end of 2020 and is anticipated to propel the demand for facility management services in the coming years.
The project is being developed by Metro Jeddah Project Company and Jeddah Municipality at a budget of around USD35 billion. The project includes a metro network and light rail transit system of 109 km with a bus transit system, marine transport line, Corniche tram systems and public transportation systems, which are likely to require facility management services for their upkeep and maintenance, thereby positively influencing the country's facility management market and giving it a further boost.
Leading companies operating in the Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market include Saudi EMCOR Company Ltd (EFS Facility Management), Khidmah LLC, Enova Facilities Management Services LLC, Muheel Services For Maintenance & Operations LLC, Musanadah Facilities Management Company Ltd., Al Mahmal Facilities Services, Al Khozama Facility Management Services, Five Moons Company Ltd., Takamul AlOula Facility Management, Al Borj Facility Management, Saudi Binladin Group Operation & Maintenance, and others.
Key Target Audience:
- Facility management service providers and other stakeholders
- Major End-users of facility management services in industrial, commercial and residential segments
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to facility management market
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
Years Considered for this Report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Outlook
6.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders
6.2. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.1. By Value
6.3. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.1. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others)
6.3.2. By End-user (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)
6.3.3. By Region (Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province & Rest of Saudi Arabia)
6.3.4. By Company
6.4. Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Attractiveness Index
6.4.1. By Service
6.4.2. By End-user
6.4.3. By Region
7. Saudi Arabia Property Facility Management Service Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By End-user
7.2.2. By Region
8. Saudi Arabia Cleaning Facility Management Service Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End-user
8.2.2. By Region
9. Saudi Arabia Security Facility Management Service Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By End-user
9.2.2. By Region
10. Saudi Arabia Support Facility Management Service Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End-user
10.2.2. By Region
11. Saudi Arabia Catering Facility Management Service Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By End-user
11.2.2. By Region
12. Price Point Analysis
12.1. Cost of Spending in Saudi Arabia
12.1.1. Plumbing
12.1.2. Painting
12.1.3. AC Service
12.1.4. Electrical Service
12.1.5. Pest Control
12.1.6. Masonry Service
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
14.1. Growing Focus on Sustainability
14.2. Technology Integration
14.3. Integration of Facility Management in Building Design
14.4. Increasing Focus on Outsourcing
14.5. Booming Internet of Things (IoT) Market
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Company Profiles
17.1.1. Saudi EMCOR Company Ltd (EFS Facility Management)
17.1.2. Khidmah LLC
17.1.3. Enova Facilities Management Services LLC
17.1.4. Muheel Services For Maintenance & Operations LLC
17.1.5. Musanadah Facilities Management Company Ltd.
17.1.6. Al Mahmal Facilities Services
17.1.7. Al Khozama Facility Management Services
17.1.8. Five Moons Company Ltd.
17.1.9. Takamul AlOula Facility Management
17.1.10. Al Borj Facility Management
17.1.11. Saudi Binladin Group Operation & Maintenance
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3233y8
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article