Saudi Arabia $8.67 Bn Frozen Food Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2029F

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Frozen Food Market, By Region, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Frozen Food Market was valued at USD 8.67 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.2% through 2029

The Saudi Arabia frozen food market has experienced remarkable growth and transformation over the years, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increased urbanization, and a growing appetite for convenience. This market encompasses a wide range of frozen products, including fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, seafood, and ready-to-eat meals.



Rapid urbanization and a shift in consumer lifestyles have led to an increased demand for convenient and quick meal solutions. Saudi households, especially in urban areas, are looking for time-saving options that frozen food products provide. The fast-paced work culture in Saudi Arabia has led to a rise in the number of dual-income households. With limited time for meal preparation, frozen foods offer a convenient solution for families.

The growth of modern retail formats, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores, has expanded the availability and accessibility of frozen food products. Saudi consumers can now find a wide range of frozen options in their local stores. Saudi consumers place a high value on food safety and quality. The frozen food industry has adapted by implementing rigorous quality control and safety measures, assuring consumers of the integrity of frozen products.



Frozen food, while growing in popularity, may face some cultural resistance in Saudi Arabia, where fresh food is traditionally preferred. Overcoming these cultural preferences is a challenge for the industry. Maintaining the cold chain and ensuring the integrity of frozen products during transportation can be challenging, especially in a country with varying climates and long distances. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) plays a pivotal role in regulating the frozen food industry. It sets standards for food safety and quality, ensuring that products meet the necessary requirements. Compliance with SFDA regulations is vital for companies operating in the Saudi frozen food market.



There is a growing trend in Saudi Arabia toward healthier frozen food options. This includes low-sodium, low-fat, and organic frozen products to cater to health-conscious consumers.



The introduction of new and innovative frozen food products, including those catering to specific dietary requirements and regional tastes, presents significant opportunities for growth. E-commerce platforms have become an essential distribution channel for frozen food products, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leveraging e-commerce can open up new avenues for market expansion.



In conclusion, the Saudi Arabia frozen food market is thriving due to changing consumer lifestyles, a busy work culture, and an expanding retail landscape. The industry continues to evolve to meet the needs of Saudi consumers, offering convenience, quality, and safety in frozen food products. With opportunities for health-focused and innovative offerings, the frozen food market in Saudi Arabia is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies presents in the Saudi Arabia Frozen Food market

The Savola Group

Sunbulah Group

Kuwait Food Company (Americana Group)

Halwani Brothers Co., Ltd

Al Karamah Dough Production Co.

General Mills Inc .

. Nestle S.A.

McCain Foods Limited

Americana Group, Inc.

Unilever PLC





Report Scope:



Saudi Arabia Frozen Food Market, By Type:

Frozen Poultry

Red Meat & Seafood

Frozen Snacks

Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Frozen Meals

Others

Saudi Arabia Frozen Food Market, By Category:

Ready-to-Cook

Ready-to-Eat

Others

Saudi Arabia Frozen Food Market, By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Baqala Stores

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Frozen Food Market, By Region:

Western

Northern & Central

Eastern

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4dfiv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets