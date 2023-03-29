Saudi Arabia Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market, By Type (Windshield HUD, Combiner HUD), By Technology (Augmented Reality, Conventional), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Demand Category, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia automotive head-up display (HUD) market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028

The rise in production and sales of automobiles and increased customer awareness about road, vehicle, and passenger safety are the primary factors driving the Saudi Arabia automotive head-up display (HUD) market.

Also, the advancements in technology to improve the customer experience while driving the automobile and the advent of connected cars are other two prominent factors expected to influence the market demand over the forecast period.



Rise In Focus on Road and Passenger Safety Drives the Market Growth



Saudi Arabia is a large but sparsely populated country. There are no issues relating to traffic congestion in some areas, while dense traffic is observed in some areas.

Owning a private vehicle is considered affordable and convenient instead of availing of public transportation services. The safety and vehicles and passengers are a major concern for vehicle buyers. In Saudi Arabia, 25,561 injuries and 4,618 deaths were caused due to road accidents in 2020.

Leading authorities are making strict traffic regulations to ensure vehicle and passenger safety as road injuries are the leading cause of death across the country. Driver distraction is among the primary reasons for road accidents. Previously, in-vehicle displays were integrated into automobiles. The driver has to take their eyes off-road to read an instrument cluster, which shifts the visual area of the driver for a shorter distance.

Further, after reading the information, the visual area needs to be readjusted to a greater distance. The time gap between the adjustments can lead to road accidents, thereby creating the need for better high-quality displays mounted at the correct position. An automotive head-up display is placed directly in the line of sight of drivers.

It provides critical information such as navigation information, speed, and other data related to driving assistance. Automotive head-up display sales are gaining high demand as they lower driver distraction and increase vehicle and passenger safety while driving an automobile.



Increased Vehicle Production and Sales Support the High Market Demand



Saudi Arabia has abundant oil & gas resources and expects internal combustion engines to make up for most vehicles for the next five years.

Rapid urbanization improved living standards, and the high per capita income enables the person to own private vehicles for daily commuting purposes. To comply with the vision and goal set by leading authorities in Saudi Vision 2030, the National Industrial Development Center (NIDC) aims to attract 3-4 original equipment manufacturers across the electric vehicle and internal combustion supply chain. It aims to produce 300,000 vehicles annually, with local production accounting for 40% of the overall market share by 2030.

The rise in the sales and production of automobiles is expected to directly influence the demand for automotive head-up displays (HUD) as consumers prefer to install them for safety and convenience.



Advancements in Technology Boost the Market Growth



Market players are investing massive amounts in research and development activities to improve the performance and visibility of automotive head-up displays.

The advent of automotive head-up displays that can be integrated with motorcyclist helmets permits them to access navigation maps, messages, or call notifications while driving. The use of augmented reality technology in head-up displays gives the 3D map analysis of the path and keeps the driver engaged and active while ensuring that the driver's eyes are never off the road.

Also, the development of aftermarkets, which can provide services and automobile parts according to customer needs, is expected to fuel the growth of the Saudi Arabia automotive head-up display (HUD) market over the next five years.

