Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F - Growing Consumer Concerns About Vehicle Safety Supports the High Market Demand

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Service Type (Repair and Maintenance), By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV),By Service Area, By Service Provider, By Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia automotive repair and maintenance services market is anticipated to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2028.

The emergence of online automotive service providers and increased sales of passenger vehicles are key factors driving the demand for Saudi Arabia automotive repair and maintenance services market.

Also, the growing concerns regarding vehicle safety and the ongoing technological advancements in diagnostics tools and repair and maintenance services are the other factors expected to accelerate the growth of the Saudi Arabia automotive repair and maintenance services market through the forecast period.



Increased sales of Passenger Car Drive the Market Growth



The growing expenditure capacity of consumers and the shift in preference for private vehicle ownership are fueling the sales of passenger vehicles. The time for vehicle ownership is increasing compared to previous years owing to the use of quality materials and manufacturing processes used by automobile manufacturers. The extended average life of vehicles makes consumers seek automotive repair and maintenance services.

The automotive repair service market stood at USD982.29 million in 2021 in Saudi Arabia. Market players are providing excellent maintenance services with high flexibility at affordable rates to attain the major market share and stay ahead.

The rise in the number of market players offering quality services and the high sales of passenger cars is expected to bolster the demand for Saudi Arabia automotive repair and maintenance services market over the next five years.



Growing Concerns About Vehicle Safety Supports the High Market Demand



The Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO) directed automobile manufacturers to follow strict safety guidelines and measures for the new cars manufactured in 2017.

Road accidents are happening on a large scale which sometimes results in loss of life. And many times, road accidents occur due to the breakdown or failure of automotive components, which is one of the major reasons to accelerate the awareness among the general public regarding the regular maintenance and repair of automobiles. The service life of automotive components is highly dependent on usage, and they have a defined lifespan.

The constant change in the driving conditions and extreme weather conditions frequent the requirements of automotive maintenance and services over the forecast period. The growing concerns regarding vehicle safety and increased awareness among consumers about the benefits of regular repair and maintenance are expected to spur market growth over the next five years.



The emergence of Online Channels Fuels the Market Growth



Passengers are investing in convenience and comfort services. With the growing proliferation of smart devices and penetration of high-speed internet, the demand for online platforms to avail services is expected to grow at a rapid rate. Consumers can avail of the services from the comfort of their homes and schedule appointment to avoid the wastage of time.

Market players such as Morni are providing roadside assistance to customers. They can get quotes for the desired automotive repair and maintenance services which is attracting a lot of customer attention. The growing number of market players offering services on online platforms is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Saudi automotive repair and maintenance services market in the next five years.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia automotive repair and maintenance services market.

Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited

SMC Auto Service Broker LLC

Ezhalha

E.A. Juffali & Brothers (Juffali Automotive Company)

Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co. Ltd.

Petromin Corporation

Al Jomaih Group (ACDelco Service Centers)

Haji Husein Alireza & Co. Ltd.

& Co. Ltd. Mohamed Yousuf Naghi & Brothers Group

& Brothers Group Aljabr Group

Report Scope:



Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Service Type:

Repair

Maintenance

Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Service Area:

Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Parts

Automotive Body Parts

Tire

Paint

Interior Parts

Glass

Others

Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Service Provider:

Automobile Manufacturers

Franchise General Repairs

Locally Owned Repair Shops

Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Channel:

Online

Offline

Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Southern

Eastern

Western

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ejsh5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets