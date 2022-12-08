Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Markets Report 2022-2026: Focus on Dump Trucks, Diesel Gensets, Cranes, Wheel Loaders, Excavators, Bulldozers, Motor Graders, Telescopic Handlers

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Equipment Type (Dump Truck, Diesel Genset, Crane, Wheel Loader, Excavator, Bulldozer, Motor Grader, Telescopic Handler and Others), By Region, By Province, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Construction Equipment Rental Market stood at USD1419.71 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.85% to reach USD2166.66 million by 2026.

Increasing investments in housing projects by government authorities, rising efforts to reduce the dependence on the oil & gas industry, and ongoing technological advancements are driving the growth of the Saudi Arabian Construction Equipment Rental Market in the forecast period.



Increased government spending on infrastructure development and construction activities to boost the country's economy and create an alternate revenue source for the country is bolstering the pace of construction activities in the country. The high initial cost required for purchasing the construction equipment makes the contractors and construction companies opt for rental services to fulfill their demands.

Renting construction equipment eliminates the maintenance costs and the need to invest in technological upgradation of the construction equipment, which is one of the major reasons for the high demand of the construction equipment rental market. The surge in the number of market players offering rental services and intense competition among them makes the market players take measures to stay ahead.

The adoption of telematics and automation technology by construction equipment manufacturing companies is aiding in making the products more efficient and advanced. Market players are shifting to online platforms to expand their consumer base and make their services accessible to a larger audience is expected to boost the growth of the Saudi Arabian Construction Equipment Rental Market in the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.



The telescopic handler segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR growth in the forecast period. Telescopic handlers are in high demand among construction companies as they can move on-road and off-road and showcase high load capacity and flexibility to carry heavy loads with ease.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Saudi Arabian Construction Equipment Rental Market.

Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery Company

General Contracting Company (GCC)

Bin Quraya Rental

Industrial Supplies Development Co. Ltd. (ISDC Rental Company)

Abdulla Nass & Partners Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

& Partners Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Saad Al Qahtani Contracting (SAQCO)

Arabian Consolidated Trading Group - Crane & Heavy Equipment Rental

Altaaqa Alternative Solutions Co. Ltd.

Al Faris

Rezayat Sparrow Arabian Crane Hire Co. Ltd.

Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Equipment Type

Dump Truck

Diesel Genset

Crane

Wheel Loader

Excavator

Bulldozer

Motor Grader

Telescopic Handler

Others

Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Region

South & West

North & Central

East

Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Province

Mecca

Riyadh

Eastern

Asir

Medina

East

