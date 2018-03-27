Saudi Arabia Dental Care Market by Services and Major Cities - Outlook to 2021

The dental care service sector is anticipated to represent a strong growth in the coming years owing to overall increase in the dental care spending, growing penetration by the insurance and increase in the per capita income. It has been anticipated that Saudi Arabia dental care service market will augment positively increasing during 2017-2021. Dentists in the Kingdom have been focusing on increasing their presence on social media platforms. This is expected to continue in the near future when online ratings and reviews will be an important factor that patients will consider before going to a dentist.

Increasing online portals for dentistry and medical healthcare will aid the overall market. Rising number of enrollments in dentistry institutions coupled with increasing concern for good looks, white teeth and other dentistry services will contribute to overall market growth in Saudi Arabia dental care service market in upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Saudi Arabia Dental Care Services Market Overview and Genesis

Saudi Arabia Dental Care Services Market Size, 2011 - 2016

Saudi Arabia Dental Care Services Market Segmentation by Market Structure, By Major Cities , By Services and By Type of Customers

, By Services and By Type of Customers Investment Required to Setup a Dental Clinic in Saudi Arabia

Trends and Development in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Services Market

Dental Care Services Market Issues and challenges in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Services market

Dental Care Services market SWOT Analysis for Saudi Arabia Dental Care Services Market

Market Share and Competitive Profile of Major Players in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Services Market

Dental Care Services Market Saudi Arabia Dental Care Services Market Future Outlook and Projections

Companies Mentioned



Al Muhaidib

Avicena Centers

Cham Clinic

Dima Dental Center

FRB Dental Clinic

Kadoon Clinics

Ram Dental Clinic

Samaya Clinic

Sigal Dental Clinic

Star Smile Dental Center

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market

Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market Segmentations

Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market

Future Outlook and Projections of Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market



2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Research Methodology

Approach - Market Sizing

Limitations

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Regression Matrix

Final Conclusion



3. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Market Introduction



4. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market

4.1. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market Size, 2011-2016



5. Comparison of GCC Dental Care Service Market



6. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market Segmentation

6.1. By Organized and Unorganized Market, 2016

6.2. By Major Cities (Riyadh Province, Jeddah, Dammam & Al-Khobar and Others), 2016

6.3. By Services - (Endodontics, Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Implantlogy, Cosmetic Dentistry and Others), 2016

6.4. By Domestic and Foreign Customers, 2016



7. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Customer Profile

7.1. By Population, 2016

7.2. By Age Group, 2016

7.3. By Gender, 2016



8. Investment Required to Setup Dental Clinic in Saudi Arabia



9. Decision Making Parameters to Choose a Dental Clinic



10. Government Regulations in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market

10.1. Additional Licensing

Additional Licensing in Teeth Implants-Prosthetic Aspect

Additional Licensing in Dental Implants-Surgical Aspect

Additional licensing in Both Prosthodontic-Surgical Aspects of Dental Implants for GP Dentists

Management of Temporomandibular joint

Maxillofacial Prosthodontics

New Regulations in Saudi Arabia



11. Trends, Developments and Growth Drivers in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market

11.1. Emergence of Saudi Arabia for Dental Tourism

11.2. Increasing Popularity of Organized Clinics

11.3. Varied Customer Groups

11.4. Immigration and Migration of the Dental Workforce

11.5. Changing Trends Towards Cosmetic Dentistry

11.6. Increasing Commercialization in Dental Education



12. SWOT Analysis in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market



13. Competition in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market

13.1. Market Share of Organized Dental Clinics, 2016



14. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market



15. Dental Institutions in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market



16. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-21

16.1. By Organized and Unorganized Market, 2021

16.2. By Services, 2021 Where does the growth of DentalCare Service Lies in the Future?

16.3. Upcoming Trends in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market

16.4. Analyst Recommendation



17. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market, 2011-2021

17.1. Population of Saudi Arabia, 2011-2021

17.2. Number of Dentists, 2011-2021

17.3. Government Expenditure on Healthcare, 2011-2021

17.4. Number of Dental Clinics, 2011-2021



