Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market 2019-2025 by Types, Distribution Channels, Origin, Regions, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Distribution Channels, by Origin, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2019-2025.



Saudi Arabia's natural & organic food market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years. Rising cases of lifestyle-related diseases along with growing awareness regarding the benefits of chemical and pesticide-free food among the population, particularly among the youth, are some of the major drivers behind the growing appetite for naturally processed and organic food in the country.



Presently organic farming is not a prominent trend in the kingdom. More than 80% of the organic food in the country is imported from many European and Western countries. However, in order to promote local organic farming in the country, the government of Saudi Arabia has launched a new initiatives in recent years. For instance, more than $400 thousand have been allocated by the government to 165 organic farmers in the Kingdom along with the launch of a $200 million organic farming action plan.



The report comprehensively covers the market by types, distribution channels, origin, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of Saudi Arabia natural & organic food market trends, Saudi Arabia natural & organic food market share, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Reports

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Size & Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Forecast of Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues and Revenue Share, By Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues and Revenue Share, By Types, until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Origin, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Origin, until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Regions, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By players

Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Types

Organic Fruits & Vegetables

Organic Meat, Fish & Poultry

Organic Cereal & Pulses

Organic Dairy Products

Processed & Other Organic Food

By Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

By Origin

Import

Domestic Production

By Regions

Central

Eastern

Western

Southern

