Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market Report 2023: Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry Share 2018-2028

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market | Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Type, Others, By Applications, By End-Users and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2028.

The major drivers of the market include the flourishing demand for electricity, the booming construction industry and five new renewable energy projects to produce electricity would bolster the market of plastic cable management solutions during the forecast period in Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Industry, since Covid-19 mitigation measures resulted in a sector-wide halt in economic activity, as well as limitations on foreign travel. The construction sector, a key barometer for the growth of the Plastic Cable Management Solutions market, also suffered a severe decline in commercial and residential space development.

The government initiatives to broaden the horizons of the non-oil economy led to rapid infrastructural growth including the growth of the construction sector and expansion of power transmission and distribution systems across the region. This would act as a critical driving force behind the growth of the plastic cable management solutions market during the forecast period.

For instance, Saudi Arabia countries consume significant proportion of MWh of energy per capita, which is the highest consumption globally, mainly due to their large population inclination and access to large fossil fuel resources, and high industrial and commercial activities.

Further, there is huge construction ongoing under the country's initiatives which would develop the kingdom's electrical infrastructure coupled with several upcoming commercial and oil and gas infrastructures the demand for plastic cable management solutions is expected to rise in forthcoming years.

However, with the growing construction sector, the demand for cable management solutions will certainly increase since metal cable management solutions are widely used in the construction sector due to their strength, durability, heat resistance, sizing, and versatility. The demand for metal cable management solutions is expected to increase, which might hamper the growth of the plastic cable management solutions market in Saudi Arabia in the coming years.

Market by Types

Cable Trays and Ladders hold a significant market share during the forecasted period in the plastic cable management market of Saudi Arabia on account of its effective ventilation channels and more usage in providing support to bulk complex wirings in establishments.

Therefore, to avoid entanglements and smooth function in data centres, buildings and industrial automation, high demand for cable trays and ladders is expected.

Market by Applications

Overhead cable management solutions consist of cable trays, cable trunking and cable management accessories such as cable bends, cable tees and covers.

On account of its vast scope of application, overhead cable management solutions are projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market by End-Users

The Oil and Gas sector should be the focus segment, as it is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the forecast time frame on the back of increasing investment in this sector which is expected to rise further with several upcoming projects in the kingdom.

Key Highlights of the Report

Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market Overview

Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market Outlook

Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market Revenues for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market Revenues By Type, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market Revenues By Applications, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Plastic Cable Management Solutions Market Revenues By End-Users, for the Period 2018-2028F

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Player's Revenue Ranking

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

Legrand KSA

Bahra Electric

WESCOSA

ABB (Thomas and Betts)

Eaton Corporation

Unitech (IKK)

Schneider Electric KSA

Fas Al Jazeera United Factory Co.

MK Electric (Honeywell)

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Type

Cable Trays and Ladders

Cable Raceways

Cable Conduits & Trunking

Cable Connectors and Glands

Cable Wiring Duct

Others (Boxes, Covers, Ties, Fasteners & Clips, Floor Sockets, Tubes, Cable Cords and Poles.)

By Applications

Overhead CMS

Floor Solutions

Perimeter Solutions

Workstation Solutions

By End-Users

Commercial

Industrial

Public and Transport Infrastructure

Power Utilities

Oil & Gas

Others (Mining, Residential etc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gxo1e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets