Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market 2018-2024 - Projected to Reach $2.1 Billion

The "Saudi Arabia Road Assistance and Vehicle Service Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Package Type (Basic Package and Custom Package), By Regions (Central Region, Northern Region, Western Region and Southern Region) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia is one of the key markets for road assistance and vehicle service in the GCC region followed by UAE and others. Although, road assistance and vehicle service market recorded slow growth during 2014-17, owing to deteriorating economic conditions, primarily due to slump in oil prices; however, the market is expected to register healthy growth post 2017 due to recovery of oil prices, increasing sale of vehicles in the country, growing urbanization as well as surge in road fleet size in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia road assistance and vehicle service market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2024. Market registered a decline in revenue during 2014-17 due to weakening oil prices and economic conditions of the country which also, affected the disposable income of the households. Saudi Arabia witnessed a decline of over 25% in the car sales during the first 3 quarters of 2017, resulting in decline in vehicle service market revenues in 2017. The market is anticipated to bounce back with the recovery of oil prices post 2017. Also, government announcement of lifting of ban on women driving passenger cars and commercial vehicle would result in increase in demand for road assistance services in the forecast period.
In the Saudi Arabia, central and western region held major market for road assistance and vehicle service systems in terms of revenues on the back of increasing vehicle sales and growing urbanization. Eastern region is expected to register maximum growth during the forecast period due to increase in sale of heavy commercial vehicle in the region.
The report thoroughly covers the market by road assistance and vehicle service by package types, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities / high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights
- Historical data of GCC Road Assistance and Vehicle Service Market for the Period 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of GCC Road Assistance and Vehicle Service Market until 2024
- Historic data of Saudi Arabia Road Assistance and Vehicle Service Market Revenues 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Road Assistance and Vehicle Service Market Revenues until 2024
- Historic data of Saudi Arabia Road Assistance Service Market Revenues 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Road Assistance Service Market Revenues until 2024
- Historic data of Saudi Arabia Vehicle Service Market Revenues 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Vehicle Service Market Revenues until 2024
- Historic data of Saudi Arabia Road Assistance and Vehicle Service Market Revenues, By Package Type 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Road Assistance and Vehicle Service Market Revenues, By Package Type until 2024
- Historical data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia road assistance and vehicle service Market, By Regions
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Players Market Share
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1. Key Highlights of the Report
2.2. Report Description
2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4. Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points
2.5. Assumptions
3. GCC Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Overview
3.1. GCC Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
4. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Overview
4.1. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
4.2. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Industry Life Cycle
4.3. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Porter's Five Forces Model
4.4. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenue Share, By Package Type (2017 & 2024F)
4.5. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)
5. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Dynamics
5.1. Impact Analysis
5.2. Market Drivers
5.3. Market Restraints
6. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Trends
7. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance Service Market Overview
7.1. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance Service Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
8. Saudi Arabia Vehicle Service Market Overview
8.1. Saudi Arabia Vehicle Service Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
9. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenues, By Region
9.1. Saudi Arabia Central Region Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenues (2017-2024F)
9.2. Saudi Arabia Western Region Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenues (2017-2024F)
9.3. Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenues (2017-2024F)
9.4. Saudi Arabia Southern Region Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenues (2017-2024F)
10. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Revenues, By Package Type
10.1. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Basic Package Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
10.2. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Custom Package Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
11. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance Service Market Package Price, By Companies
11.1. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Package Price, By Companies, By Annual Subscription
11.2. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Package Price, By Companies, By One Time Subscription
12. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Opportunity Assessment
13. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market Key Performance Indicators
13.1. Saudi Arabia On Road Vehicle Fleet Size (2014-2024F)
13.2. Saudi Arabia Vehicle Sales Statistics, By Type (2014-2024F)
13.3. Saudi Arabia Household Expenditure, By Types
14. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Service Market - Competitive Landscape
14.1. Saudi Arabia Road Assistance & Vehicle Market Revenue Share, By Company
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Abdul Latif Jameel
15.2 Advanced Innovation Company
15.3 Azhalha Ezhalha
15.4 Droop KSA Inc.
15.5 Hyundai Motor Company
15.6 Nissan Saudi Arabia Com
16. Key Strategic Recommendations
