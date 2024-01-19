Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market Report (2023-2029) - Industry Experiences Vigorous Growth Fueled by Infrastructure and Ambitious Renewable Energy Initiatives

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market (2023-2029) Size, Share, Trends, Revenue, Industry, Growth & Outlook: Market Forecast by Voltage, Applications and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis of the Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market, covering pivotal industry shifts and substantial growth dynamics, has been documented in this latest research publication. The report sheds light on the market tendencies and offers insights into the future prospects of switchgears amidst robust infrastructure developments and the nation's aggressive renewable energy targets.

The research analyzes the market from 2023 through to 2029. It offers an in-depth examination of various segments:

  • Low Voltage Switchgear
  • Medium Voltage Switchgear
  • High Voltage Switchgear

Additionally, it bifurcates into different insulation types which include:

  • MCCB (Moulded Case Circuit Breaker)
  • Other insulation types

The market is dissected further based on applications in sectors such as residential, commercial, industrial, power utilities, and transportation and infrastructure, presenting lucid market trends and future growth potential within these areas.

Key Market Insights

The report delineates that the Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market has witnessed a compounded annual growth rate of 4.4% from 2023, with expectations for this trajectory to continue through to 2029. Core drivers propelling this substantial growth include the country's relentless drive to diversify its economy, with significant investments in numerous sectors including:

  • Residential and commercial infrastructure development, including sprawling projects like the Northwestern Red Sea Coast initiative
  • Rapid acceleration in the power utilities sector, courtesy of the National Renewable Energy Program's ambitious target to harvest 50% of electricity from renewable resources by 2030
  • Industrial expansion with paradigm-shifting projects such as the construction of marked industrial cities in Ras Al Khair and Yanbu

Despite temporary setbacks experienced during the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Arabian switchgear market has rebounded with significant capital being allocated towards the energy sector and infrastructure development.

Infrastructural and Energy Sector Developments as Market Catalysts

Bolstering the market further, the report accentuates substantial government-led initiatives like the SR65 billion housing sector project and a slew of mega-developments such as Amaala, Qiddiya, King Salman Park, New Murabba, and the Red Sea project. These initiatives are set to heavily influence demand for switchgear products due to their large-scale electricity and power management requirements.

Low voltage switchgear continues to dominate the market, attributing to its extensive application in residential and commercial settings. In contrast, the report identifies the Power Utilities and Industrial sectors as key contributors to revenue in the whole switchgear spectrum due to the aforementioned government initiatives and substantial industrial contracts signed in 2023.

This report not only offers historical data and analysis from 2019 but also forecasts up to 2029, aiding market stakeholders in making informed decisions. It encapsulates all decisive factors shaping the switchgear industry in Saudi Arabia, including market drivers, constraints, industry lifecycle, competitive landscape, key performance indicators, and the impact of ongoing and upcoming projects. 

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Voltage

  • Low Voltage Switchgear
  • Medium Voltage Switchgear
  • High Voltage Switchgear

By Insulation

  • Low Voltage Switchgear
  • Medium Voltage Switchgear
  • High Voltage Switchgear

By Applications

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Power Utilities
  • Transportation and Infrastructure

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market Overview
  • Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market Outlook
  • Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market Forecast
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market Revenues, By Voltage, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market Revenues, By Insulation, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Industry Life Cycle
  • Porter's Five Force Analysis
  • Market Trends
  • Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2022
  • Competitive Benchmarking
  • Company Profiles
  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Coverage

  • ABB
  • Alfanar Group
  • Eaton Corporation
  • HD Hyundai Electric
  • KFB Holding Group
  • Lucy Electric
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Musaid Switchgear Factory Company
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vnj5a

