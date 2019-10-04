Saudi Arabia Third Party Logistics Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Mode of Transport; Services; and End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia third-party logistics market accounted for US$ 14.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 26.40 Bn in 2027.



The factors that are driving the growth of the third-party logistics market rise in demand for reducing overall operational cost & focus on managing timely delivery, and progressive growth of logistics industry in Saudi Arabia. However, the lesser control of manufacturers on logistics service and delivery processes is anticipated to hinder the third-party logistics market for same in the coming years.



In addition, the increase in adoption of e-commerce in retail sector is expected to create a lucrative market opportunity for third-party logistics market. Some of the leading players in third-party logistics market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the third-party logistics market.



The third-party logistics market is segmented on the basis of mode of transport, services, and end-user. The mode of transport segment is bifurcated into roadways, railways, waterways, and airways. The services segment of third-party logistics market includes, international transportation, warehousing, domestic transportation, inventory management, and others. The end-user segment consists of chemicals & petrochemicals, automotive, healthcare, retail, consumer goods, and others.



Some of the players present in third-party logistics market are



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Sankyu Inc.

Saudi Logistics

United Warehouse Company Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Warehousing Projects and Logistics Company (WPL)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Third-Party Logistics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. Third-Party Logistics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Logistics Industry Witnessing Progressive Growth in Saudi Arabia

4.1.2 Rise in Demand for Reducing Overall Operational Cost And Focus on Managing Timely Delivery

4.2 Key market restraints

4.2.1 Lesser Control of Manufacturers on Logistics Service and Delivery Processes

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increase in Adoption of E-commerce in Retail Sector

4.4 Future trends

4.4.1 Implementation of varied software solutions

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Third-Party Logistics- Saudi Arabia Market Analysis

5.1 Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics Market Overview

5.2 Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics Market Forecast and Analysis



6. Third-Party Logistics Market Analysis - By Mode of Transport

6.1 Overview

6.2 Mode of Transport Market Forecasts and Analysis, by Mode of Transport, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Roadways

6.4 Railways

6.5 Waterways

6.6 Airways



7. Third-Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - by Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Third-Party Logistics Market Breakdown By Service, 2018 & 2027

7.3 International Transportation

7.4 Warehousing

7.5 Domestic Transportation

7.6 Inventory Management

7.7 Others



8. Third-Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - by End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 End-User Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Retail

8.7 Consumer Goods

8.8 Others



9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Initiative

9.3 Merger and Acquisition

9.4 New Development



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Industry Mapping

10.2 Market Positioning - Top 5 Players Ranking



11. Third-Party Logistics Market, Key Company Profiles



