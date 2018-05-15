Saudi Arabia Water Purifiers Market, 2013-2018 & Forecast to 2023 - Market is Projected to Cross $ 2.87 Billion

Saudi Arabia water purifiers market is projected to cross $ 2.87 billion by 2023

Rising number of infrastructure projects, increasing investments in commercial projects coupled with growing awareness regarding the recycling and reuse of water are some of the factors expected to drive demand for water purifiers in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, expanding sewage treatment plants as well as desalination plants to make seawater available for use in different applications is further expected to bolster demand for water purifiers in the country over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness Level

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.3. Sources of Awareness



5. Saudi Arabia Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (POU & POE)

5.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal)

5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company



6. Saudi Arabia POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (RO, Activated carbon, Ultraviolet, UF and NF)

6.2.2. By Product Category (Filtration, Softeners and Prefilters)

6.2.3. By Application (Industrial, Municipalities, Healthcare, F&B, etc.)

6.2.4. Pricing Analysis

6.2.5. Market Share By Company By Technology



7. Saudi Arabia POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology (UF, Activated Carbon, RO Tankless, UV and NF)

7.2.2. By Product Category (Purifiers, Dispensers, and Others)

7.2.3. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, etc.)

7.2.4. Pricing Analysis

7.2.5. Market Share By Company By Technology



8. Saudi Arabia Commercial and Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Category (Purifiers and Dispensers)

8.2.2. Pricing Analysis

8.2.3. By Company



9. Saudi Arabia Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Mode

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)

9.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)

9.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

9.2.4. By Company



10. Saudi Arabia Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. By Mode

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)

10.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO Tank)

10.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

10.2.4. By Company



11. Saudi Arabia Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.1.2. By Mode

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Soda maker/ Ice & Coffee, etc.)

11.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)

11.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

11.2.4. By Company



12. Saudi Arabia Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.1.2. By Mode

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)

12.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)

12.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

12.2.4. By Company



13. Saudi Arabia Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.1.1. By Value

13.1.2. By Mode

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)

13.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)

13.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

13.2.4. By Company



14. Saudi Arabia Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast

14.1.1. By Value

14.1.2. By Mode

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)

14.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)

14.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

14.2.4. By Company



15. Market Dynamics

15.1. Drivers

15.2. Challenges



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Price Point Analysis

17.1. Product Pricing

17.2. Product Segmentation Chart

17.3. Competitive Landscape



18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis

18.1. Market Share & Forecast by Sales Channel

18.1.1. Market Share by Sales Channel in Residential Market

18.1.2. Market Share by Sales Channel in Commercial Office Market

18.1.3. Market Share by Sales Channel in Food & Beverage Market

18.1.4. Market Share by Sales Channel in Healthcare Market

18.1.5. Market Share by Sales Channel in Industrial Market

18.1.6. Market Share by Sales Channel in Municipalities Market



19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



20. Trade Dynamics



21. Economic Profile



22. Competitive Landscape

22.1. Competition Benchmarking

22.2. Company Profiles

22.2.1. Veolia Arabia Co.

22.2.2. AES Arabia Ltd.

22.2.3. Water and Environment Technologies Company Ltd (WETICO)

22.2.4. Al-Kawther Industries, Ltd. (Alkawther Company)

22.2.5. Metito Saudi Limited

22.2.6. Water Projects Saudi Arabia Ltd.

22.2.7. AquaTech

22.2.8. Ion Exchange and Company LLC

22.2.9. Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC.

22.2.10. Coway Co. Ltd.



23. Strategic Recommendations



