Saudi Arabia Water Purifiers Market, 2013-2018 & Forecast to 2023 - Market is Projected to Cross $ 2.87 Billion

The "Saudi Arabia Water Purifiers Market By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia water purifiers market is projected to cross $ 2.87 billion by 2023
Rising number of infrastructure projects, increasing investments in commercial projects coupled with growing awareness regarding the recycling and reuse of water are some of the factors expected to drive demand for water purifiers in Saudi Arabia.
Additionally, expanding sewage treatment plants as well as desalination plants to make seawater available for use in different applications is further expected to bolster demand for water purifiers in the country over the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness Level
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
4.3. Sources of Awareness
5. Saudi Arabia Water Purifiers Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (POU & POE)
5.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal)
5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company
6. Saudi Arabia POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Technology (RO, Activated carbon, Ultraviolet, UF and NF)
6.2.2. By Product Category (Filtration, Softeners and Prefilters)
6.2.3. By Application (Industrial, Municipalities, Healthcare, F&B, etc.)
6.2.4. Pricing Analysis
6.2.5. Market Share By Company By Technology
7. Saudi Arabia POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Technology (UF, Activated Carbon, RO Tankless, UV and NF)
7.2.2. By Product Category (Purifiers, Dispensers, and Others)
7.2.3. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, etc.)
7.2.4. Pricing Analysis
7.2.5. Market Share By Company By Technology
8. Saudi Arabia Commercial and Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Category (Purifiers and Dispensers)
8.2.2. Pricing Analysis
8.2.3. By Company
9. Saudi Arabia Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Mode
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)
9.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)
9.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
9.2.4. By Company
10. Saudi Arabia Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.1.2. By Mode
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)
10.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO Tank)
10.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
10.2.4. By Company
11. Saudi Arabia Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.1.2. By Mode
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Soda maker/ Ice & Coffee, etc.)
11.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)
11.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
11.2.4. By Company
12. Saudi Arabia Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.1.2. By Mode
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)
12.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)
12.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
12.2.4. By Company
13. Saudi Arabia Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.1.1. By Value
13.1.2. By Mode
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
13.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)
13.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)
13.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
13.2.4. By Company
14. Saudi Arabia Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook
14.1. Market Size & Forecast
14.1.1. By Value
14.1.2. By Mode
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
14.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Prefilters, Dispensers and Purifiers)
14.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated carbon, UF and RO)
14.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
14.2.4. By Company
15. Market Dynamics
15.1. Drivers
15.2. Challenges
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Price Point Analysis
17.1. Product Pricing
17.2. Product Segmentation Chart
17.3. Competitive Landscape
18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis
18.1. Market Share & Forecast by Sales Channel
18.1.1. Market Share by Sales Channel in Residential Market
18.1.2. Market Share by Sales Channel in Commercial Office Market
18.1.3. Market Share by Sales Channel in Food & Beverage Market
18.1.4. Market Share by Sales Channel in Healthcare Market
18.1.5. Market Share by Sales Channel in Industrial Market
18.1.6. Market Share by Sales Channel in Municipalities Market
19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
20. Trade Dynamics
21. Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
22.1. Competition Benchmarking
22.2. Company Profiles
22.2.1. Veolia Arabia Co.
22.2.2. AES Arabia Ltd.
22.2.3. Water and Environment Technologies Company Ltd (WETICO)
22.2.4. Al-Kawther Industries, Ltd. (Alkawther Company)
22.2.5. Metito Saudi Limited
22.2.6. Water Projects Saudi Arabia Ltd.
22.2.7. AquaTech
22.2.8. Ion Exchange and Company LLC
22.2.9. Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC.
22.2.10. Coway Co. Ltd.
23. Strategic Recommendations
