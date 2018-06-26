Saudi Arabia's Almajdouie Logistics Company Eyes Further Expansion with Infor

A powerhouse in the logistics and supply chain industry in the region, Almajdouie Logistics Company has more than 4,000 employees and over 2 million square meters of terminal and storage facilities across the GCC, which move an average of 1.6 million tons of goods annually. As the need for increased operational efficiencies arose, Almajdouie Logistics Company looked to improve the flexibility and scalability of its business, and sought an integrated warehouse management system (WMS) that can support its current and future requirements. After a thorough and detailed evaluation, it decided to adopt Infor's best-of-breed warehouse management solution, Infor SCE.

"Our customers' businesses demand that we keep pace with emerging value-added services. We can provide them with complete visibility about their inventory, enabling them to reduce freight costs, optimize service levels, and improve overall operational efficiency," said Brent Melvin, Chief Operations Officer, Almajdouie Logistics. "With Infor SCE, we are now able to make faster and better-informed decisions, improving our customer service, increasing throughput, all while reducing the costs of running our operations."

Infor's operating service (Infor OS) platform helps provide integration between the company's systems, giving a unified user experience, and organization-wide access into the real-time information required to drive Almajdouie Logistics' business.

"Almajdouie Logistics' ambitions to expand its footprint in the region are matched by Infor's drive to deliver finely-tuned industry-specific capabilities to its customers. We are committed to helping this logistics leader carve out new markets through continued innovation, and partnering with them on their growth and digital strategy," said Alaa Hewedi, vice president of sales for Saudi Arabia, Infor.

Infor SCE provides core and advanced warehouse management capabilities that are critical to success in today's complex and dynamic environment. The solution is available to customers as an on-premise or cloud deployment.

About Almajdouie Logistics Company

With more than 50 years of experience in the market, Almajdouie Logistics Company is one of the leading end-to-end logistics service providers in the region in terms of assets owned, full Middle East coverage, and global reach. It offers a wide range of services, including transportation, terminal handling, automotive logistics, project logistics, freight forwarding and warehousing. It caters to industries as diverse as oil & gas, petrochemical, power and utilities, infrastructure, perishable goods, and FMCG. Based in Dammam, the company has 7 offices within the kingdom as well as offices in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Japan. Almajdouie Logistics Company owns, operates, and integrates its assets, which are comprised of an expansive fleet of vehicles and trailers, and 2 million SQM of terminal and warehousing facilities - piloted by our skilled and well-trained 4,000 strong workforce. Its extensive expertise in all the sectors it serves is reflected by the longstanding business relationships it has built with customers, which include some of the biggest companies in the region. It has numerous ongoing contracts, some of which have run successfully for more than two decades.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Amina Grimen

Wallis

+971 4 449 0600

amina.grimen@wallispr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabias-almajdouie-logistics-company-eyes-further-expansion-with-infor-300672308.html

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

