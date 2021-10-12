Saudi Arabia's AutoWorld Goes Live with Infor CloudSuite Equipment

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced at Gitex that Al-Jazira Equipment Co. Ltd. (commercially known as AutoWorld), part of SEDCO Holding and a pioneer in auto leasing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has completed its deployment of Infor CloudSuite Equipment and Infor People Solutions to help spearhead its digital transformation supported by Infor Consulting Services and running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Infor CloudSuite Equipment will help support AutoWorld's new digital transformation project, SWITCH, which is designed to accelerate the digitization of its business processes, particularly those related to operational leasing and maintenance of its fleet of vehicles, to achieve best practices across the board. AutoWorld will now use Infor's solution to get an intuitive and streamlined approach to leasing management, such as a single entry point to manage the complete leasing flow: from quotations through to contract, vehicle dispatch, return, and invoicing — with built-in support for complex pricing, discount scenarios, bulk leasing, and more.

Moreover, AutoWorld will use Infor's solution to standardize key business functions across its operations in Saudi Arabia with the aim of building a more effective workforce and delivering enhanced customer acquisition and retention.

This multi-tenant cloud deployment, running on AWS, is important in Saudi Arabia's fast-growing auto sector, where the value of the vehicle rental market is expected to reach $641 million in 2023 from $560 million in 2020, according to research from Statista. The auto market is also experiencing significant expansion following the country's decision in 2018 to allow women to drive.

AutoWorld is headquartered in Al-Khobar and has offices throughout Saudi Arabia, covering all major commercial and industrial cities.

"We're focused on digitizing our business in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Digital Transformation Program, with the aim of simplifying, standardizing, and transforming our business practices to deliver best-in-class services to our clients as highlighted in our recently developed business strategy, Shift 2025," said Tariq Khoshhal, CEO of AutoWorld. "The depth and breadth of Infor's CloudSuite Equipment solution will help us become even more competitive through the increased visibility of critical business information, the smooth flow of data between departments, and streamlined business processes across all of our offices. This September, we launched operational leasing to individuals, and now Infor CloudSuite Equipment will support us in this B2C business as well."

"AutoWorld is looking to transform several client service areas including improved after-sales service and customer care to provide an edge in an increasingly competitive market, but which also holds immense growth potential," said Amel Gardner, VP and general manager of Infor Middle East & Africa. "Infor's CloudSuite Equipment solution helps provide flexibility to manage mix-mode and complex environments, while also giving the agility and scalability required to prosper in Saudi Arabia's thriving private sector."

