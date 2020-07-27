Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser to Receive 2020 Kavaler Award

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemists' Club Kavaler Award, sponsored by ICIS, will be presented to Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, for outstanding achievement as voted on and recognised by his peers in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players.

This prestigious and unique global chemicals industry award will be presented to Mr. Nasser at a virtual event in the fourth quarter of 2020. The event will include a fireside chat with ICIS on Aramco's strategy, outlook and key industry trends.

The winner of the Kavaler Award is selected by his/her peers – the senior executives of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players listing – a global ranking of the leaders making the greatest positive impact on their companies and the chemicals industry, and published in ICIS Chemical Business magazine.

In the award selection process, ICIS and The Chemists' Club invited each of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players in the 2019 ranking to vote for three individuals on the ballot, based on newsworthy achievement in one or more of the following categories:

Profitability/shareholder value

ESG (environmental, social, governance)

Innovation – technology, product, business process

M&A/Projects

"Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has made huge advances in petrochemicals with the $69bn acquisition of SABIC, the construction of mega projects worldwide and the ongoing development of crude oil-to-chemicals technology," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"The level of project activity for Aramco is unprecedented for any company. Its global ambitions and investments in petrochemicals will create waves in the industry for years to come," he added.

Previous winners of the ICIS Kavaler Award include LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel (2019, 2018), BASF CEO Kurt Bock (2017), INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe (2016), former Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris (2015), former LyondellBasell CEO Jim Gallogly (2014) and former PPG CEO Charles Bunch (2013).

