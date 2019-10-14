Saudi Bugshan Barmaja Co. Ltd Partners with Infor for Success

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Saudi Bugshan Barmaja Co. Ltd., a major diversified business group in Saudi Arabia, is digitally transforming its businesses in its home market and overseas with a new suite of Infor solutions. Saudi Bugshan Barmaja Co. Ltd. opted for Infor's solutions following a rigorous selection process that included leading competing solutions providers.

Saudi Bugshan was formed in Makkah in the 1920s as a textile business, but quickly diversified into consumer brands. It now has 30 businesses spread across 10 countries and three continents, involved in diverse sectors including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive, healthcare, education and real estate.

Saudi Bugshan Barmaja Co. Ltd. is deploying a suite based around Infor LN to provide a single integrated digital platform. Saudi Bugshan aims to digitally transform and automate key business functions including human capital management, customer relationship management, finance, procurement, warehouse and supply chain management.

Saudi Bugshan sees huge potential for growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond. The company has ambitious plans to grow its business and is looking to expand its operations in Africa.

"As we look to expand into new markets in Saudi Arabia and beyond, it is vital that our businesses are operating as smartly and efficiently as possible, with the ability to respond quickly to market trends," said Dr. Hatem Bakheet, CEO of Barmaja, Saudi Bugshan. "This is what we hope to achieve by digitally transforming our businesses with Infor. From human resources to CRM, and from finance to supply chain management, Infor's solutions have the proven ability to help us increase our efficiency, simplicity and agility."

Jonathan Wood, GM for Infor Middle East and Africa, said: "Saudi Bugshan is keen to expand its diverse businesses in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and Infor's solutions are ideally suited to help the company simplify and improve its systems, allowing it to scale up and meet the challenge of delivering excellent services to its customers and fostering successful, sustainable growth."

