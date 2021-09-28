SAUDIA crowned the World's Most Improved Airline in 2021

The award cements the airline's status as a full scale global carrier, constantly innovating its onboard service and culinary offering. Being awarded this accolade award reflects the dedication to quality and performance improvements in different award categories including cabin crew, food & beverage, in-flight entertainment and more. The Skytrax award comes as yet another milestone in SAUDIA's on-going transformation which has led to several other awards and recognitions. The airline's stellar health safety initiatives to ensure passenger safety during the COVID-19 pandemic have attracted global accolades.

With a route network of more than 95 destinations and a fleet of 145 aircraft – operating one of the youngest fleets in the world – SAUDIA is on an upwards trajectory of continued growth in international markets.

Saudi Arabian Airlines Director General, His Excellency Eng. Ibrahim Alomar said, "It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of the entire SAUDIA team who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the pursuit of the highest standards globally – from health and safety to the product and experience. I would also like to express SAUDIA's deep appreciation and gratitude to The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman for their continuous support to SAUDIA, the Kingdom's flag carrier. My congratulations also to SAUDIA's Chairman His Excellency Eng. Saleh Al Jasser and the rest of the Board of Directors on this achievement."

Continued Eng. Alomar: "As part of the airline's SV2020 Strategy & Transformation Plan, SAUDIA has invested in new aircraft, product innovation and service enhancements with a single purpose – to provide all of our guests with the highest level of hospitality and comfort in the skies. We are delighted that the world is noticing and recognizing our efforts."

Commenting on the award, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "SAUDIA continues to increase its global status and appeal amongst customers. Apart from overall improvement in the main survey, the airline performed well in many other survey sections which are considered for this award. It is a fabulous achievement for SAUDIA to be named the World's Most Improved Airline. Customers definitely recognize this improvement across the end-to-end passenger experience."

It is worth mentioning that over a hundred customer nationalities participated in the survey, with the 2021 Awards based on 13.42 million eligible survey entries counted in the final results.

Since the launch of its 'SV 2020 Transformation Plan' in 2015, enhancing the guest experience onboard has been a dedicated focus for SAUDIA. And in the last 12 months, the transformation has been even more rapid: SAUDIA has introduced a range of new products and enhanced existing features, modernizing the guest experience. Various initiatives include the signature Chef-on-board a la carte dining service; dine-on-demand; improved broadband internet connectivity; complimentary messaging plans across all cabins; and a new entertainment platform. The program hours have consistently increased in the last three years, taking it up to more than 5000 entertainment hours, ensuring that there's always something for everyone flying SAUDIA.

The striking new onboard product is one of the most notable improvements at the airline. In fact, the airline has won several awards at major industry events in 2021, receiving recognition for its children's kit; First Class and Female Business Class amenities; catering; and inflight entertainment and connectivity. These improvements have been underpinned by the significantly changed and refreshed SAUDIA fleet. In the past year, new aircraft have entered service, offering renewed product across all cabin classes.

Saudi Arabia is steadily building on its ambitious Vision 2030 program which aims to grow its global aviation and logistics hub; attract over 100 million tourists and capture a significant share of the region's transit market. In the last couple of years, it has eased visa and travel restrictions, invested in the tourism industry, and fostered a business-friendly environment.

SAUDIA, as the national carrier for the Kingdom, is continuously transforming itself to lead the realization of these ambitious targets by offering its guests an unparalleled travel experience without foregoing the essence of Saudi culture. This award reinforces SAUDIA's commitment to constant improvement and growth as it readies itself for a future in which Saudi Arabia is a global travel and business hub.

