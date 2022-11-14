Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr Announces Name Change and Rebrand

Firm unveils new tagline, "Inspired People. Inspiring Trust.™"

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP announced today it has changed its name to Saul Ewing LLP, returning the firm to the moniker it used prior to its combination with Arnstein & Lehr in 2017. In conjunction with the new name, the firm also today launched a complete rebrand, including a new logo, tagline, website, interactive client and recruiting materials, and a digital company store.

More than one year of work went into the rebrand effort, which involved interviews with attorneys, clients and business professionals to crystallize the firm's strengths and priorities. Those interviewed consistently described Saul Ewing attorneys as "experienced, supportive, invested and innovative" and recognized the firm's "people-first philosophy and collegial, supportive, collaborative work environment," which enhances client service. This collective feedback influenced the development of the firm's new tagline at a particularly transformative time in its history – "Inspired People. Inspiring Trust.™"

Managing Partner Jason St. John said of the rebrand, "Since our merger five years ago, we have successfully integrated across our offices, practices and departments, growing and thriving along the way. We have capitalized on the momentum from our 2017 merger and the opening of our new Minneapolis office in 2019 by expanding our client base and services and elevating our internal operations. Now, we are seizing the opportunity to celebrate all of these advancements with a rebrand to better reflect who we are today – one unified firm."

The new website, designed by vendor Phase2, improves the overall client experience with greater speed and predictive search functionality, a central hub for firm services, thought leadership and experience, and a showcase for video and interactive materials, including an illustration of the firm's storied history in a new animated timeline.

The new brand launch caps off a series of recent firm milestones: electing new Managing Partner Jason St. John; bringing on its first Chief Talent Officer, Chandra Kilgriff, and building out a complete Talent Team; debuting the SAULutions innovation challenge and the Saul2Go app; and implementing the widely lauded "4+4 Plan" for hybrid work.

About Saul Ewing

Saul Ewing is a full-service, national law firm with approximately 375 attorneys and a team of top-notch business professionals, all working together to deliver practical, proactive advice and excellent client service. Our diversity of thought, focus on innovation, cross-serving practices, and culture of coaching create a collegial and supportive environment that inspires us to deliver inspired solutions. This is what we call The Saul Approach.

