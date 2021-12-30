Saul Velez's New Book "Mis mejores poemas" Brings Wonderful Expressions Of Positivity, Hope, And Inspiration At Life

"Since I was at the Isabel Suarez Intermediate School in my town of Añasco, I always wrote poems of different genres that were very popular with my study friends at that time. After having several poems already written, I decided to prepare a collection that included more poems.

"By then I started with a poetry that I liked very much, which I entitled 'Que bello amanecer el de mí tierra' that paved the way for me to dedicate myself fully to writing more complete poems. I started my first writing when I was in seventh grade back in the 70s.

"I thank God for all that he has given me for the gift of being able to write verses so that others can enjoy reading them. To be able to bring to the reader poems with profound positive messages for different people.

"I think that poetry is a very beautiful way of expression and communication. It took many years of writing and saving data to be able to make this collection of poems; but wanting is power when one proposes something.

"I always wanted to be remembered as a simple person and a lover of poetry and to that end I have prepared this collection of poems for the enjoyment of all.

"After finishing my higher studies in P.R, I moved to the city of Chicago, where I continue with my desire to prepare this collection of poems. I arrived in Chicago in 1997 and, having all the data, I began the preparation of my first collection of poems entitled 'Mis mejores poemas'."

Published by Page Publishing, Saul Velez's heartfelt verses are an avenue for anyone to reflect, meditate, and get inspired. These pages can help every person to express their heart out and communicate their feelings.

It is personal and intimate, making this compendium reach into the very depths of one.

Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "Mis mejores poemas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

