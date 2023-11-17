SAULSBURY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MATT SAULSBURY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ODESSA, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury Industries recently announced the appointment of Matt Saulsbury as Chief Executive Officer.

Matt has been serving as Saulsbury's President since his election by the Board of Directors in February 2023. Matt has been with Saulsbury for over 30 years and previously held the position of Vice President of Project Services.

Matt Saulsbury, Chief Executive Officer
"The appointment of Matt Saulsbury as CEO of Saulsbury comes at a time of extraordinary opportunity for Saulsbury in the market. Matt's excellent experience and knowledge of the Saulsbury family business makes him particularly well-suited and deserving to assume the helm of Saulsbury at this time," said Blake Young, Chairman of the Board. 

"As we transition to the next chapter of Saulsbury success, it is exciting to see a member of the founding family taking the helm. Matt has worked his way through the ranks, which is the ideal preparation for leadership. He is uniquely qualified to lead Saulsbury well into the future," said Board Director Donald McNeeley, Ph.D.

Matt offers a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly continue to solidify Saulsbury's position as an industry leader. His vision for the future, strong commitment to employee and customer satisfaction, and dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration align perfectly with the core values that Saulsbury holds dear.

About Saulsbury Industries
Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to power the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial and renewables markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, and Abilene, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.

