Savan Group Delivers Cloud-Based Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capability

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Savan Group, a leader in advanced data analytics and visualization, announced that it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to establish a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform. Savan Group continues to apply state-of-the-art AI solutions to address the data and information challenges of the Federal Government. Savan Group is now developing ML models with near unlimited scale using distributed cloud storage and GPU compute within a FedRAMP-authorized environment.

The Federal Government is under increasing pressure to fully leverage the value of data for mission, service, and public good. Unfortunately, much of this data is locked away in documents, videos, audio, images, and paper. Additionally, the creation of unstructured data is rapidly outpacing the ability for organizations to manage, govern, and recognize its value. Leveraging ML and natural language processing (NLP), Savan Group is analyzing and extracting untapped potential, turning data into information and information into knowledge. With AWS, Savan Group is taking its ML capability to the next level with greater time to innovation and at a lower cost.

"The ability to leverage distributed cloud processing enables Savan Group to rapidly develop, test, and execute its ML models. This is a game-changer for our ability to address the Government's data and information challenges at virtually unlimited scale," said Dan Albarran, Savan Group's Chief Technology Officer. "Data has become the new oil, and our cloud-based AI platform is unlocking the value of data for the benefit of the Government and the taxpayer."

About Savan Group

Savan Group, LLC is an nationally recognized information and data management consulting firm that is a trusted partner to public sector clients, helping them solve their most critical management and operational challenges with sustainable success that is uniquely tailored to their environment. Savan Group is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and has several prime contract vehicles, including GSA PSS, GSA IT 70, GSA Schedule 36, and GSA 8(a) STARS II.

Contact

Catherine Canary

Technical Writer | Savan Group

703-672-0010 | [email protected]

SOURCE Savan Group

Related Links

https://www.savangroup.com/

