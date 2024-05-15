SAVANNAH BUFFETT NAMED GODMOTHER OF MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA ISLANDER

Daughter of Late Jimmy Buffett To Join Christening Ceremony in June

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville at Sea has named Savannah Buffett, daughter of the late singer, songwriter, best-selling author, and sailor Jimmy Buffett, as Godmother of its newest ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander. Debuting in June, the inaugural sailing will take place June 14 on a 4-night itinerary from Port Tampa Bay, featuring a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and two fun-filled sea days.

Savannah Buffett (Photo Credit: Christopher Wray-McCann)

"I'm beyond excited to be named Godmother of Margaritaville at Sea Islander and look forward to rendering the right concoction of love and luck so she may plow the seas amidst smooth, untroubled waters in search of that one particular harbor," exclaimed Savannah Buffett. "As a descendent of captains and boat builders, I accept this honor in tribute to the legacy of my seafaring ancestors. Cheers to many a lovely cruise!"

Savannah spent much of her childhood traveling on seaplanes, sailboats, and tour buses with her father. Raised amidst the rhythm of the waves and the allure of sandy shores, Savannah's childhood was immersed in maritime culture.

From acting and literature to music history and photography, she delved into a myriad of disciplines, drawing inspiration from her father's diverse range of talents. Throughout her career, she's worn numerous hats, serving as a creative and musical consultant, hosting her own radio show on SiriusXM's Radio Margaritaville, and co-authoring two children's books with her father, "Jolly Mon" and "Trouble Dolls." Amidst her array of achievements and passion for discovery, Savannah holds her lifelong bond with her father as her most beloved treasure.

"Jimmy would be thrilled that Savannah is the Godmother of the Islander," noted John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings and Buffett's partner of 28 years. "With his eldest daughter holding this honor, the christening of the Islander will be a very, very special day for all of us."

With four to seven-night cruises to Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso, Margaritaville at Sea Islander will span 12 passenger decks accommodating 2,650 passengers. The more than 250,000 guests who have sailed aboard the Palm Beach-based Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will find several familiar favorites, including Paradise Pickleball at Sea, Frank and Lola's Pizzeria, and Cheeseburger in Paradise as well as unforgettable new spaces and experiences to explore like the world's only three-story LandShark Bar, Mexican Cutie Cantina, a Margaritaville-inspired cornhole and mini-golf course, and new family-friendly spaces like the Caribbean Amphibian Play Pad and Slide.

"We are honored to have Savannah as the Godmother of the Islander as she embodies the lifestyle Jimmy was passionate about: life on the water, great food, entertainment, and everything our guests have come to enjoy while vacationing with Margaritaville at Sea," shared Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

Currently finalizing an extensive transformation, Margaritaville at Sea has redesigned all 1,105 staterooms with all new furnishings and custom styling reminiscent of the sand, sea, and sky. With more than 700 Breezy Balcony staterooms, Grand Terrace Suites, luxurious Corner Suites, and ultra-exclusive Signature Grand Suites, couples, families, and friends alike can chase the sunset from their spacious balconies with endless gulf breezes.

Guests can visit MargaritavilleatSea.com for more information and reservations. Stay up to date with ship offers, special events, and more by following Margaritaville at Sea on Facebook and Instagram.

About Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea brings Margaritaville's iconic hospitality to the open ocean for a one-of-a-kind offshore vacation experience. The cruise line's maiden vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, offers easy-breezy getaways from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island, while the new flagship vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, will set sail June 2024 out of Port Tampa Bay on four- and five-night adventures to Key West and Mexico and six- and seven-night voyages in 2025 to island hot spots of Belize, Jamaica and Grand Cayman. Guests aboard Margaritaville at Sea can relax and unwind in comfort, featuring a range of fully redesigned suites, and balcony, ocean view and interior staterooms dressed in nautical details and colors inspired by the sea, sand, and sky. The ships also feature numerous inclusive and specialty dining restaurants centered around chef-crafted, island-inspired cuisine, uniquely themed bars and lounges that provide non-stop live entertainment paired with premium cocktails, kids' clubs and arcades, the action-packed Margaritaville Casino, the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon, multiple pools, hot tubs, and plenty of quiet spaces to soak up the Caribbean sun. Sail away to an island state of mind at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.

