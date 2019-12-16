Save 50% on All Plans of Appy Pie This Festive Season

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie's App Builder brings you a gift this holiday season with a festive deal you cannot refuse – 'The Big Price Drop' Holiday Deal with a special discount of 50% on all plans of its no-code App Builder! This is the highest discount Appy Pie has ever offered on all plans (use coupon code: HOLIDAY50).

Appy Pie's App Builder is one of the most popular tools for creating mobile applications. Various industries including finance, banking, education, media & entertainment, shopping, fashion etc. use no-code app making software to create their app.

Appy Pie's App Builder allows the users to add innovative features such as push notifications, GPS navigation, social media, loyalty program, VR/AR, and many more to their mobile app via an easy-to-use, intuitive user interface, whether they are beginners or professional developers.

"Ours is a pioneering app building software for all the businesses and industries whether they are small-scale or large-scale. Creating their own apps is a dream for many small businesses out there as they are aware of the benefits that come with it. However, they do not have the skills or resources to make their own apps. Conventionally, app making & maintenance needs a dedicated team that many businesses cannot afford. With Appy Pie, the whole process of app making and its management has become easier and affordable. Now, businesses can make their own apps within minutes and that too with no coding knowledge," said CEO Scot Small.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Connect, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.

