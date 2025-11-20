Save A Lot and Forage Launch SNAP EBT Payments on Uber Eats

New partnership enables EBT at participating Save A Lot locations on Uber Eats, expanding grocery access for millions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forage , the mission-driven payments company, and Save A Lot , one of the nation's largest value-focused grocers, today announced that SNAP EBT is live on Uber Eats at more than 325 participating Save A Lot locations. The launch makes it easier for families in food deserts, seniors, people with disabilities, and households without reliable transportation to get groceries delivered the same day.

"As a hometown grocer, we serve many communities where full-service grocery options are limited," said Mark Kotcher, SVP Sales at Save A Lot. "By enabling SNAP EBT with Forage on Uber Eats, we're meeting customers where they are – online and on mobile – with an easier way to get fresh food at great prices. Forage also helped us seamlessly enable Save A Lot locations owned and operated by independent licensees, removing roadblocks that had delayed previous rollouts."

"Delivery can be a lifeline when mobility, food deserts, or work schedules make it hard to shop in person," said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage. "Our job is simple: make EBT work wherever a family buys food, including the delivery apps they already use. We're proud to help Save A Lot go live on Uber Eats and to unlock licensee participation so more shoppers can access convenient grocery delivery."

Savings for SNAP shoppers

To help families stretch their budgets during the holidays, Save A Lot is offering 30% off $50+ baskets (max $25 off) on eligible Uber Eats purchases through December 31, 2025. This promotion is available to customers ordering Save A Lot for the first time on Uber Eats.

How it works

Add your EBT card in the Uber Eats wallet . Shop the Save A Lot storefront for SNAP-eligible items and select EBT at checkout. Add a secondary payment method for any non-eligible items if prompted.

Save A Lot's SNAP EBT delivery is available now on Uber Eats at participating locations. With hundreds of stores enabled across the platform, the partnership meaningfully expands grocery access for the millions of Americans who rely on SNAP to feed their families.

About Forage

Forage builds payments infrastructure that processes government benefits, starting with enabling merchants to accept SNAP EBT payments. 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries, and Forage powers payments to serve communities in need. Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor (TPP) that offers retailers best-in-class software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. For more information visit www.joinforage.com .

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated value-focused grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot strives to provide unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), on X (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com .

