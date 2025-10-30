SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With uncertainty surrounding November SNAP benefit and other government funding, Forage and Zip today announced a plan to provide access to a temporary, no-fee installment payment option available to eligible recipients, enabling continued access to groceries.

Forage and Zip collaborate to offer temporary relief to Americans impacted by government shutdown

Zip will waive all transaction fees in the app for eligible customers who need support with groceries. To receive the waiver, customers will fill out a simple form in the Zip app. Forage will further support this option by leveraging its technology and its vast network and relationships with grocers that accept EBT. All eligible households across Zip and Forage's networks will be able to take advantage of this temporary relief.

In addition, the companies are mobilizing a national coalition of merchants and retail platforms to stand ready if federal benefit issuance is delayed. The goal: keep food accessible for households while policymakers finalize a solution.

"Our first priority is making sure the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP can keep putting food on the table. We don't control federal funding, but we do control how we respond," said Ofek Lavian, Co-Founder and CEO of Forage. "If there's a disruption, Forage is ready to work directly with grocers and states on creative, temporary solutions — from state-issued cards to alternate payment rails — to make sure people stay fed. We're already in active discussions with several states and major grocery partners."

"Showing up in ways our customers need us is in our DNA. We are grateful that through Forage's expertise and network, we can support more Americans as the policymakers complete their work," added Joe Heck, US CEO at Zip.

All repayments would use standard payment methods — never EBT funds — and the plan would include clear disclosures.

Availability: The plan activates only if November benefits are delayed.

About Forage

Forage builds payments infrastructure that processes government benefits, starting with enabling merchants to accept SNAP EBT payments. 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries, and Forage powers payments to serve communities in need. Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor (TPP) that offers retailers best-in-class software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. For more information visit www.joinforage.com .

About Zip

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centered products. Operating in two core markets - Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit: www.zip.co /us. US loans through the Zip app and Zip Checkout are originated by WebBank.

Disclosures

Installment plans are provided through Zip or its bank partners. SNAP/EBT may not be used for any installment payment. Program terms vary by state and merchant; eligibility and underwriting apply. Not all applicants will be approved.

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Forage Technology Corporation