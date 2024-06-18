Save A Lot Now Available on Uber Eats Across US

Save A Lot shoppers can now leverage Health Benefits to shop on the Uber Eats and Postmates apps as more stores join the Uber marketplace this summer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced the start of a new partnership with St. Louis-based Save A Lot, one of the country's largest discount grocers with more than 600 independently owned grocery locations serviceable by Uber across 32 U.S. states.

Over 150 Save A Lot stores will kick off the partnership that allows Save A Lot Retail Partners to add on-demand and scheduled delivery from the Uber Eats app. In addition, Save A Lot shoppers will also be able to use their Health Benefit cards to purchase thousands of items via Uber Eats. Health Benefit cards offer a convenient way for eligible individuals to purchase groceries and over the counter drugs using their healthcare benefits. For Save A Lot customers with an approved Health Benefit card issued by a Medicare Advantage or Medicaid plan, their Health Benefit payment method will be accepted by Uber Eats, helping them conveniently access eligible grocery items from Save A Lot via Uber Eats.

"Save A Lot is known for providing high-quality groceries at a value to its customers while also partnering with local community organizations to make the biggest impact possible, thanks to their extensive network of Retail Partners across the country," says Beryl Sanders, Director of U.S. Grocery & Retail partnerships at Uber. "Many consumers are price-conscious, and we're excited to continue to partner with brands like Save A Lot to increase value for Uber Eats consumers."

To celebrate Save A Lot's debut on Uber Eats, customers will enjoy up to 50% off orders over $40 (max $30) with code SAVEALOT50† and, as always, Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off on orders of $35 or more†† .

"Through this partnership with Uber Eats we are continuing to expand the ways we offer fresh, affordable groceries to shoppers," said Mark Kotcher, Senior Vice President of Sales at Save A Lot. "Uber Eats makes it easier to provide high-quality groceries at affordable prices to the communities we serve."

Since launching grocery in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category through partnerships, including the Albertsons Companies, Meijer, Kroger, SpartanNash, Hy-Vee, and more regional and national favorites. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber has moved beyond prepared food to offer grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail selection in 30+ countries and is uniquely poised to meet consumer demand for effortless delivery. Globally, more than 150 million people use the Uber platform to place an order or take a trip each month.

† T&Cs: Promo expires on June 30, 2024 11:59 PM PDT. Promo valid for 50% off up to max $30 on orders of $40 or more. Before taxes, fees and promotions, from Save a Lot stores in the grocery section of the Uber Eats app. Discount available on your next order only. Eligible orders placed ahead of time must be scheduled for delivery before expiration date. Valid only for those who received it directly from Uber. ††Taxes and fees still apply. Terms are subject to change. Pickup orders excluded. Other exclusions may apply (e.g., alcohol orders).

