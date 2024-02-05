Save A Lot Partners with Swiftly to Bring World-Class Digital Capabilities to its Independent Retailers

The partnership will help drive advertising revenue, provide customers with budget-friendly savings and boost growth opportunities for supplier partners

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly, a leading provider of innovative technology tools and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Save A Lot, one of the country's largest discount grocery chains. This collaboration aims to expand Save A Lot's digital footprint while enhancing customer, supplier and retail media engagement. Swiftly, uniquely positioned as the best technology provider suited for Save A Lot's independent owner model, brings expertise and resources that will enable the discount grocery chain to quickly enter the market and compete more effectively with supermarket giants.

For independent brick-and-mortar grocers, retail media has been a challenging landscape, dominated by national chains with access to established networks. Smaller, independent owners, like those of Save A Lot, have faced a skewed playing field. The partnership with Swiftly provides Save A Lot's retailers access to the lucrative advertising market, increases engagement with their customer base and amplifies visibility for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and other supplier partners.

"Our solutions are tailor-made for retail independents like Save A Lot, and we're confident in our ability to support the company's digital journey from start to finish," said Henry Kim, CEO of Swiftly. "Our speed-to-market and unique reporting capabilities will empower Save A Lot's independent owners. They can now leverage the scale of the Save A Lot corporate chain with a best-in-class digital platform that drives revenue within Swiftly's extensive retail media network. We look forward to a promising partnership ahead."

Fred Boehler, CEO of Save A Lot, emphasized, "Pushing Save A Lot into the digital age is a key focus for our leadership team and Swiftly plays a critical part in this journey. Our customers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars as economic challenges make it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. Digital solutions, with a focus on personalization and savings, will not only meet our customers' needs, but also sharpen Save A Lot's competitive edge. We are excited to embark on our first venture into retail technology with Swiftly and are excited to deepen customer relationships and harness the advantages of a leading retail media network."

Swiftly's retail media network offers Save A Lot expanded access to advertisers and a nationwide reach. The company plans to reinvest retail media revenue into enhancing digital services for its price-conscious customers. This strategy aims to boost store visits, increase basket sizes, and elevate sales for its independent retail partners.

"In today's competitive landscape, delivering value extends beyond pricing. It's about seamlessly connecting with customers at every touchpoint," said Trey Johnson, Chief Merchandising, Marketing and Sales Officer at Save A Lot. "By partnering with Swiftly we can equip our supplier partners with advanced tools for personalized communication and targeted promotions, thereby reinforcing relationships with our value-focused shoppers. This win-win unlocks enhanced marketing ROI for suppliers while ensuring our customers feel valued and informed every step of the way."

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 800 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

