Save Big and Shine Bright with Dazzling LightShow® Projection™ Spotlights

Create Dynamic Focal Points and Stunning Displays with Budget-Friendly Lighting from Gemmy

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightShow® Projection™ spotlights make holiday decorating a breeze. Affordable and easy to install, spotlights deliver serious holiday savings and instant holiday magic. Get the biggest bang for your buck this season with LightShow® Projection™ spotlights from Gemmy – available now at Walmart.

Massive Light Displays With 55-FT and 30-FT Coverage

LightShow® Projection™ spotlights from Gemmy make holiday decorating a breeze. Post this LightShow® Projection™ spotlights make holiday decorating a breeze. Affordable and easy to install, spotlights deliver serious holiday savings and instant holiday magic.

LightSync™ Projection™ with 55-FT Display: LightSync™ includes three LED spotlights with two technologies and an amazing musical light show. Programmed with lights that dance to the beat of six instrumental holiday songs, LightSync™ includes six interchangeable slides so decorators can choose the perfect holiday sentiment for their home. Available in LightSync™ White or LightSync™ Multicolor .

LightSync™ includes three LED spotlights with two technologies and an amazing musical light show. Programmed with lights that dance to the beat of six instrumental holiday songs, LightSync™ includes six interchangeable slides so decorators can choose the perfect holiday sentiment for their home. Available in or . Bright Stuff™ SNOWFLURRY® with 30-FT Display: Blanket your home in a beautiful falling snow effect. Bright Stuff™ features an extra bright display of stunning SNOWFLURRY® technology. Programmed with dozens of effects in red, green, blue, and white, the handy remote control lets decorators easily select among 122 color and effect combinations.

Elegant and Eye-Catching Whirl-A-Motion™ with 15-FT Display

Whirl-A-Motion™ spotlights display swirling holiday icons in classic and bright colors. "Plus" options include a stationary image beneath the swirling icons. Available in four styles, decorators can display one or mix and match:

NEW for 2025: UpLights Hexagon Trio with Convertible Tripod Stake

Ideal for lighting up trees, columns, and vertical locations, the UpLights hexagon trio automatically cycles through three amazing effects: Steady Burn, Starry Night™, and Glimmer™. Easily stake the set into the ground or use the convertible tripod to light up any indoor or outdoor location for a showstopping display. The adjustable hexagons allow for perfect placement and shine with super bright Classic White® LED light.

Sparkle and Swirl, Dazzle and Delight

Display icy blue accent lighting with the Sparkling Christmas Spotlight. This gorgeous spotlight illuminates with sparkling blue light that projects up to 13-ft wide – exquisite on its own or combined with multiples to create a dramatic effect.

For a fun display, look no further than LightShow® Projection™ Swirling Storm. This whimsical spotlight with swirling peppermint candies projects up to 11-ft wide. It adds a sweet touch to any indoor or outdoor holiday decor.

Decorate with easy breezy, budget-friendly holiday lighting from Gemmy, available in-store or online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal decor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries