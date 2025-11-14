Oh, What Fun! Gemmy Unveils Whimsical Airblown® Holiday Lights Collection

Light Effects, Animation and Imaginative Designs from Aircraft to a Martini-Sipping Reindeer

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside, ordinary Christmas decorations. Welcome winter whimsy and wow guests with an unforgettable Airblown® collection from Gemmy. Discover dazzling light effects, animated features and playful designs full of charm this holiday season at Lowe's.

Silly Scenes Featuring Santa

Welcome winter whimsy and wow guests with an unforgettable Airblown® collection from Gemmy. Post this Discover dazzling light effects, animated features and playful designs full of charm this holiday season at Lowe’s.

Santa steals the spotlight in these fun-filled Airblown® scenes:

Animated Airplane (9-ft wide): Pilot Santa takes flight with his beard blowing in the wind. The red and teal "North Pole Air Show" plane is complete with a spinning candy cane-striped propeller, real multicolor LED lights, a cloud-shaped base and a penguin pal perched on the wing.

(9-ft wide): Pilot Santa takes flight with his beard blowing in the wind. The red and teal "North Pole Air Show" plane is complete with a spinning candy cane-striped propeller, real multicolor LED lights, a cloud-shaped base and a penguin pal perched on the wing. Animated Helicopter (14.5-ft wide): Santa's mission continues with "Operation Gift Drop"– another action-packed aircraft scene. A sunglass-wearing reindeer, outfitted in a green flight suit, pilots a chopper as Santa daringly hangs out of the side. A stack of wrapped presents sits inside the helicopter, and the candy cane-striped tail rotor spins for extra flair.

(14.5-ft wide): Santa's mission continues with "Operation Gift Drop"– another action-packed aircraft scene. A sunglass-wearing reindeer, outfitted in a green flight suit, pilots a chopper as Santa daringly hangs out of the side. A stack of wrapped presents sits inside the helicopter, and the candy cane-striped tail rotor spins for extra flair. Santa on a Rubber Ducky (4.5-ft tall): Tropical vibes meet holiday cheer in this hilarious scene featuring Santa sitting on a yellow rubber duck. Decked out in green aviator sunglasses and a red and green-striped shirt, Santa sips from a coconut drink as he floats into a coastal Christmas with style.

Amusing Animals for All

This merry menagerie of Airblown® animals offers wildly cheerful designs for any decorator:

Rainbow Wave Octopus (8-ft wide): Make a spectacular splash with this pastel tie-dye octopus that beams with a joyful smile. It holds a decorated Christmas tree, gift box, ornament, bow and star in its tentacles and glows with mesmerizing Rainbow Wave technology. This showstopping effect illuminates the Santa hat-wearing octopus with chasing rainbow lights.

(8-ft wide): Make a spectacular splash with this pastel tie-dye octopus that beams with a joyful smile. It holds a decorated Christmas tree, gift box, ornament, bow and star in its tentacles and glows with mesmerizing Rainbow Wave technology. This showstopping effect illuminates the Santa hat-wearing octopus with chasing rainbow lights. Pink Drink Reindeer (7-ft tall): Cheers to the most wonderful time of the year. Stylish and sassy, this fabulous reindeer lounges inside a giant pink martini glass with a sprinkle rim, kicking up red boots and holding her own festive beverage. A decorated Christmas tree sits at the base.

(7-ft tall): Cheers to the most wonderful time of the year. Stylish and sassy, this fabulous reindeer lounges inside a giant pink martini glass with a sprinkle rim, kicking up red boots and holding her own festive beverage. A decorated Christmas tree sits at the base. Llama Piñata (6.5-ft tall): Bursting with vibrant detail, this pinata-inspired llama features layers of colorful fringe, pom poms and a saddle that reads "Feliz Navidad" and "Merry Christmas." It's a fiesta of festive fun!

(6.5-ft tall): Bursting with vibrant detail, this pinata-inspired llama features layers of colorful fringe, pom poms and a saddle that reads "Feliz Navidad" and "Merry Christmas." It's a fiesta of festive fun! Lab (6-ft tall): Dog lovers will adore this realistic-looking lab. Designed with fur patterned fabric, this playful pup wears a Santa hat and a green scarf.

(6-ft tall): Dog lovers will adore this realistic-looking lab. Designed with fur patterned fabric, this playful pup wears a Santa hat and a green scarf. Rooster (5.5-ft tall): This ultra-colorful rooster struts into the season dressed in a full Santa suit and hat.

Timeless and Traditional

For those who treasure tradition, these beloved classics bring heartfelt holiday spirit:

Nativity Scene (6.5-ft tall): Resting beneath the night sky and the Christmas Star, the Holy Family is framed by a rustic brown stable with the scripture "For Unto You is Born This Day in the City of David a Savior, Which is Christ The Lord" written on it.

(6.5-ft tall): Resting beneath the night sky and the Christmas Star, the Holy Family is framed by a rustic brown stable with the scripture "For Unto You is Born This Day in the City of David a Savior, Which is Christ The Lord" written on it. Snowman Family (5.5-ft wide): This cheerful snowman family of three is bundled up in wintry shades of blue. Each has a different Christmas symbol embellished on their sweater: holiday bells, a tree and a snowflake.

(5.5-ft wide): This cheerful snowman family of three is bundled up in wintry shades of blue. Each has a different Christmas symbol embellished on their sweater: holiday bells, a tree and a snowflake. Colossal Snowman (20-ft tall): Go big or go home with this towering snowman! Holding a candy cane and wearing a red vest paired with a green scarf and mittens, this snowman is an ultra-festive showstopper full of spirit.

Let the fun begin. Shop this exciting Christmas Airblown® collection in-store and online at Lowe's to turn your yard into a whimsical winter wonderland.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal decor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries