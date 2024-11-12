Save Big This Holiday Season: Habitat Ventura ReStore Announce Black Friday and Month-Long End-of-Year Sales with Exclusive Discounts and Sustainable Shopping

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County ReStores in Simi Valley and Oxnard are excited to announce two highly-anticipated sale events designed to help Ventura County residents prepare their homes for the holidays and New Year: Black Friday Sale and End of the Year Sale . Both sales are exclusive to in-store shoppers and offer substantial discounts on home essentials, furniture, décor, and more – just in time to freshen up your living space or find the perfect piece to welcome family and friends this holiday season.

Black Friday Sale – One Day Only: Friday, November 29, 2024

Kick off the holiday shopping season by visiting Habitat Ventura ReStores in Simi Valley and Oxnard on Black Friday! With a one-day-only in-store coupon, customers will receive 20% OFF furniture, home décor, and lighting – ideal for adding a festive touch to your home or refreshing any room for the holidays. This sale is exclusive to in-store shoppers and is the perfect opportunity to support a great cause while scoring major savings.

End of the Year Sale – All December Long: December 1 - December 29, 2024

The holiday spirit continues throughout December with Habitat Ventura ReStore's month-long End of the Year Sale , where fresh weekly coupons will be offered for in-store shoppers to maximize savings. From December 1 through December 29 (excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), customers can take advantage of special discounts on a wide range of items to transform their homes for the season or even prepare for the New Year. Each week, exclusive in-store coupons will be available on Habitat Ventura ReStore's website , Facebook (@Habitat for Humanity Ventura County ReStore) , and Instagram (@habitatvcrestore) , so shoppers are encouraged to stay tuned!

Location and Hours of Operation:

Oxnard ReStore : 1850 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

1850 Eastman Ave., 93030, open daily from Simi Valley ReStore : 1293-A E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Donate , Shop , and Make a Difference This Holiday Season

The holidays are also the perfect time to donate gently used items others may need. Smaller items can be dropped off at either ReStore, while larger items qualify for FREE pick-up . Donations support affordable housing in Ventura County and ensure reusable materials are kept out of local landfills, furthering Habitat Ventura's commitment to sustainability and community support. Visit habitatventura.org/restore and click on the links under the "DONATE" section to learn more about donation guidelines.

Join us this holiday season to shop and donate, knowing that every purchase and contribution helps fund homes and brighten the lives of those in need in Ventura County.

Together, we can create a safer, more decent Ventura County community for all.

About Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County ReStore

Building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

Since opening in September 1999, Habitat Ventura ReStore has been a fundraising arm for Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County, dedicated to repairing and building affordable homes and restoring hope in our community. Every purchase helps divert reusable materials from landfills, supporting sustainability and making a lasting impact in Ventura County. Habitat Ventura ReStore is a Discount Home Improvement & Donation Center open to the public, offering a wide selection of high-quality, gently used items at 50 to 70% off retail prices. Shoppers can visit us in person at our ReStores in Oxnard and Simi Valley for incredible deals on furniture, home décor, lighting, and building materials. Shopping in-store is the best way to access these discounts while supporting our mission. In addition to our physical stores, we're also online! Visit our eBay store to shop curated items from the comfort of home: ebay.com/usr/habitatvc . Follow us on social media for updates and promotions: Facebook: @Habitat for Humanity Ventura County ReStore , Instagram: @habitatvcrestore . For more information, visit habitatventura.org/restore or call (805) 485-6065 ext.113.

Contact: Jessica Villeda, Marketing Manager

Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County

805-485-6065 x104

[email protected]

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County