Save Mart and Lucky Stores Launch Monopoly Kick Off the Savings Collect-and-Win Game Running August 16 to October 31

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Save Mart and Lucky stores are bringing the fun back to grocery shopping with the launch of the Monopoly Kick Off the Savings collect-and-win game. From August 16 to October 31, Save Mart and Lucky shoppers throughout California and Western Nevada have a chance to win prizes and money-saving offers valuing more than $25 million.

"We are excited to offer our shoppers incredible savings and prizes that range in value from instant win products to receiving a life-changing check," said Mark Van Buskirk, senior vice president, Merchandising and Marketing, The Save Mart Companies. "We are always focused on helping shoppers stretch their grocery budgets with fresh, quality products at great prices and now Monopoly adds some fun and even more savings at all of our Save Mart and Lucky stores."

Every Save Mart and Lucky shopper receives a minimum of one Monopoly ticket each time they shop and they can also earn bonus tickets by purchasing from thousands of participating items; there is no limit to the number of bonus tickets a shopper can acquire. Among the winning prizes, every shopper has a chance to win $5,200 worth of groceries for a year; a $10,000 fan cave tv and sound system; $20,000 toward a scholarship, and a grand prize of $100,000.

With the launch of the Save Mart and Lucky Monopoly Kick Off the Savings collect-and-win game, shoppers will also enjoy the excitement of earning game tickets for a chance to win cash, gift cards, store products, merchandise, and rewards points. Every game ticket includes either an instant-win or game markers for shoppers to collect and play on the specialty-made game board, provided at every Save Mart and Lucky store.

For a second chance to win, shoppers can play online by entering a game code revealed in select Monopoly game tickets. Every game code played also enters players in a 2nd Chance Sweepstakes.

About Save Mart

With deep roots in the Central Valley, Save Mart is Valley Proud and benefits from longstanding friendships with local ranchers, farmers and producers who help ensure stores are stocked with fresh, competitively priced products every day. Today, Save Mart operates 80 stores across California and Northern Nevada and is part of The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company. Committed to sourcing a wide variety of fresh local products and dedicated to the communities it serves, the company operates approximately 200 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries ("SSI"), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California's largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit www.savemart.com.

About Lucky

Lucky stores reflect the spirit, identity and flavors found in the neighborhoods and communities they serve. Lucky is dedicated to sourcing the freshest produce, meat and seafood along with local products, and varied and eclectic flavors. With 65 stores from Carmel to Ukiah and around the San Francisco Bay Area, Lucky is a proud regional grocery store and part of The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company. The Save Mart Companies operates 200 stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky and the price-impact FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on Lucky stores, please visit: www.LuckySupermarkets.com.

