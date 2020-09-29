Save money and energy during fluctuating fall temperatures

Let the Sun Shine In – Keeping the blinds and shades open during the day is a no-cost way to naturally heat your home. Close them at night to reduce the chill you may feel from cold windows.

Keeping the blinds and shades open during the day is a no-cost way to naturally heat your home. Close them at night to reduce the chill you may feel from cold windows. Let it Flow – Heating and cooling accounts for as much as 50 percent of a home's typical winter energy usage. Maximize the efficiency of your units ahead of cold weather by changing the filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters.

Heating and cooling accounts for as much as 50 percent of a home's typical winter energy usage. Maximize the efficiency of your units ahead of cold weather by changing the filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters. Thinking Thermostats – Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home's temperature settings when you are away from the house and save up to $100 a year in energy costs.

Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home's temperature settings when you are away from the house and save up to $100 a year in energy costs. Caulk & Strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use. It's Great to Insulate – Keep heat where it belongs with proper insulation in attics and walls to help save energy 24/7.

Rate options to fit customers' budgets and lifestyles

Now is also a great time to review your current Georgia Power rate plan and ensure that you are on the one that best fits your budget and lifestyle. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing:

Pay by Day ® – Georgia Power's newest rate plan, this innovative option locks in a fixed daily price for electricity over an entire year. This prepaid service plan gives customers the ability to deposit funds into their Georgia Power account with a fixed amount deducted daily, no matter the amount of energy used.

– Georgia Power's newest rate plan, this innovative option locks in a fixed daily price for electricity over an entire year. This prepaid service plan gives customers the ability to deposit funds into their Georgia Power account with a fixed amount deducted daily, no matter the amount of energy used. Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. By using major appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers at different times, you could reduce your monthly energy bill.

– This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. By using major appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers at different times, you could reduce your monthly energy bill. FlatBill ® – This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during peak seasonal use in winter and summer.

– This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during peak seasonal use in winter and summer. Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) – A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.

– A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy. Nights & Weekends – If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually.

– If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually. PrePay – This rate plan option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

– This rate plan option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees. Residential Services – Georgia Power's basic rate plan is available to all residential customers. This plan has a monthly base charge and a rate that changes based on your monthly usage and the time of year.

Saving Made Easy

Georgia Power encourages customers to find even more ways to save by accessing energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/Save, including hundreds of easy energy efficiency tips, a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. The company also offers customers a single, convenient online portal featuring the most popular energy saving and smart home products, such as LED lighting and smart thermostats, at GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

