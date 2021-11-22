Save money, energy as you celebrate this Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving days away and many family and friends gathering together this year, Georgia Power is sharing simple tips and free tools to make small changes around the home that can deliver big savings this holiday season.

Simple energy efficiency tips that you can take advantage of when cooking and hosting guests whether you own or rent your home include:

Maximize Your Oven – Keep your oven door shut as your turkey cooks this Thanksgiving. Even opening the door for a glimpse can set the temperature back, causing your oven to go into overdrive and work harder. Cook multiple dishes at one time in the oven, if possible.

Georgia Power also offers several energy efficiency programs that residential customers can take advantage of to improve the efficiency of their homes to better manage energy usage and power bills.

While some of the programs offer no-cost tools and resources or rebates to any customers, others are tailored to income-qualified customers, and even provide no-cost home improvements to improve comfort and efficiency year-round for customers least able to afford efficiency upgrades. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyEfficiency to learn more.

