Save Room for Dessert! Baileys and Georgetown Cupcake Bring Back Baileys Red Velvet Just in Time for National Dessert Day!

With aromas of freshly baked red velvet cupcakes, sweet cream and buttery icing, Baileys Red Velvet features the iconic flavor of Georgetown Cupcake's number one selling cupcake for a treat straight out of the bakeshop. The liquid first tastes like fresh chocolate cake, topped with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder, and on the finish, the rich chocolate and creamy icing flavors combine to create a delectably indulgent liqueur that dreams are made of.

"Baileys is consistently creating new ways to help our consumers treat themselves and we couldn't be more excited to bring back Baileys Red Velvet, one of our most beloved flavors, in partnership with Georgetown Cupcake" said Stacey Cunningham, Brand Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "Especially in times like these, we hope to bring moments of cheer to people, allowing them to take a break and indulge a little with Baileys."



To celebrate the return of Baileys Red Velvet, Georgetown Cupcake will also be offering the Baileys Red Velvet Dozen, delicious non-alcoholic Baileys-infused red velvet cupcakes, available online for nationwide delivery now through December. The cupcakes are perfect for treating yourself – or gifting your loved ones – and even feature custom seasonal greetings on special edible fondant toppers, which will change monthly. Additionally, Baileys will be releasing a series of virtual at-home baking content leading up to the Holidays to remind consumers that although things might look a bit different this year, baking with loved ones still brings that sense of tradition and togetherness that is needed now more than ever.



The cupcake queens themselves, Katherine and Sophie shared, "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with our friends at Baileys once again to help bring back Baileys Red Velvet. Our Georgetown Cupcake signature red velvet flavor is so special to us because it was the original offering when we first opened our doors and twelve years later it's still our most popular one, chosen by our customers nearly ten to one. We couldn't be happier to partner with Baileys on this amazing flavor that we know consumers adore so much!"

Baileys Red Velvet is available nationwide for a limited time wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle, while supplies last. Enjoy it over ice or as part of a sweet adult Holiday treat - but be sure to grab it before it's gone! Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.



About Georgetown Cupcake

Georgetown Cupcake was founded in 2008 by sisters Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne, stars of TLC's DC Cupcakes and best-selling authors of The Cupcake Diaries and Sweet Celebrations. Over the past decade, Georgetown Cupcake has become a destination for cupcake lovers from around the world and has store locations in Washington DC, Bethesda Maryland, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles and Atlanta. With a menu of over 100 different flavors, including its signature Red Velvet cupcakes, Georgetown Cupcake bakes over 25,000 cupcakes a day and ships its cupcakes nationwide. For more information about Georgetown Cupcake, visit georgetowncupcake.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Hunter

[email protected]

SOURCE Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur

Related Links

http://www.baileys.com

