Save the date - Essity's Capital Markets Day, May 7, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2026, the hygiene and health company Essity will hold a Capital Markets Day at its office in Gothenburg, Sweden.

President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud will, together with members of the Executive Management Team, present Essity's strategy to deliver profitable volume growth and initiatives to accelerate the achievement of the company's financial targets.

The day is expected to start at 09:00 CET. The presentations will also be available to follow virtually. In the afternoon, there will be an opportunity to visit R&D operations and production facilities in the region.

The Capital Markets Day is an opportunity for institutional investors, analysts and the media to receive an update on Essity's strategy and progress.

More information about the event and registration will be provided shortly.

For additional information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +46 (0) 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, Tel: +46 (0) 73 313 30 55, [email protected]

