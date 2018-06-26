Save the Date: Chick-fil-A's Annual Cow Appreciation Day is July 10

Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or breakfast favorite, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Children will receive a free Kid's Meal for dressing in a cow costume. Guests can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for more information.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from restaurant opening through 7 p.m. local time (check local individual restaurant listings for hours).

This year's Cow Appreciation Day marks the 23rd anniversary of Chick-fil-A's award-winning marketing campaign. In addition to the clever roadside billboards that made them famous, the Eat Mor Chikin Cows make an appearance in Chick-fil-A's merchandise, point-of-purchase materials, promotions and advertising campaigns.

All free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurants will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter that will allow guests to share their experience with friends and family.

