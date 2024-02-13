Save the date for the Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day on 21 November 2024

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year we will take the Capital Markets Day to southern Europe and visit our heat exchanger manufacturing site in San Bonifacio in Italy.

The in-person event will include a site visit in one of Alfa Laval's most advanced production facilities, as well as presentations from the CEO and other members of Group Management. The event will start in the morning of 21 November 2024 with a dinner the evening before.

An invitation with further information and possibility to register to the event will be sent out closer to the event.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

