LUND, Sweden, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's annual and sustainability report for 2023 has today been published and can be downloaded from the Group's website. It is also attached to this press release.

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonising the marine fleet that's the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that free our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in some 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on the 28th of March 2024.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Responsible Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Phone: + 46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-s-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2023-published,c3953677

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3953677/2701033.pdf Annual Report 2023 https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3953677/2701034.zip 549300UCKT2UK88AG251-2023-12-31-sv.zip https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3953677/ae5f305cd4318fe8.pdf PR ÅR ENG 2023

SOURCE Alfa Laval