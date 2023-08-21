Save the date: Implantica Capital Markets Day 2023

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) will arrange a Capital Markets Day (CMD) for investors, analysts and media on Tuesday, 26 September 2023, starting at 14:00 CEST. The event will be held at Västra Trädgårdsgatan 19 in Stockholm and can be followed as a live webcast for those not attending in person. The webcast will be available on-demand after the event on our website.

The focus of the day is Implantica's efforts to bring RefluxStop to the market. CEO Peter Forsell, other members of the board and management team, and key opinion leader surgeons in anti-reflux surgery will be present.

More information will be made available at a later stage.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 21, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

