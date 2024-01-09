Save the date: National News Literacy Week 2024

Spotlight on local news and its role in a healthy democracy

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of local, state and federal elections on the line in 2024, finding solutions to the local news crisis has never been more imperative. That's why the fifth annual National News Literacy Week (Jan. 22–26) will highlight the vital role of local news in keeping communities informed and connected.

National News Literacy Week raises awareness of news literacy as an essential life skill and provides the public, educators, students and parents with easy-to-adopt tools and tips for navigating our information landscape. The week is co-presented by the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit that teaches people how to tell fact from fiction in the news and information they consume, and The E.W. Scripps Company, a diversified media company and one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters.

A public service announcement campaign that will air in video, print and digital formats will empower media consumers to be discerning about the information they share online and to consider how their actions impact public trust and connection to their communities. Shareable graphics with news literacy tips will be available to the public on NewsLiteracyWeek.org. The media and public can support and follow the conversation using #NewsLiteracyWeek.

The week also will showcase free events for the public featuring innovative leaders who are spearheading solutions to the local news crisis as well as special sessions for educators and students, including a virtual conversation with the Washington Post's TikTok team and a skills-building webinar. For more details and to learn how to get involved, visit NewsLiteracyWeek.org.

For everyone

Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. ET

Extra, Extra: How to solve the local news crisis

An in-person and livestreamed discussion at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., with:

Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. ET

How student journalists are filling the gap in local news

A student-led, virtual panel discussion about how young people ensure their audiences have access to relevant and high-quality journalism. Featuring:

Sara Maloney , managing editor of The Eudora Times.

, managing editor of The Eudora Times. Ashlyn Myers , reporter for TheStateHouseFile.com.

, reporter for TheStateHouseFile.com. Harsidak Singh of The Arlington Amp podcast.

Darragh Worland , host of the News Literacy Project's "Is that a fact?" podcast, and the event moderator.

Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. ET

How to find local news you can trust

A virtual webinar for anyone interested in learning how to determine whether local sources of news are credible. Featuring:

DeMario Phipps-Smith of the News Literacy Project.

For educators and students

Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. ET

Behind the scenes with the Washington Post TikTok team

A national Newsroom to Classroom event featuring a live, virtual conversation with the Washington Post TikTok team about news and social media. Featuring:

Dave Jorgenson , senior video reporter at the Washington Post

, senior video reporter at the Washington Post Carmella Boykin , associate producer at the Washington Post

Friday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

National NewsLitCamp®️: the importance of local news, in partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company

A free, virtual and immersive professional learning event developed exclusively for educators that will feature experts from the News Literacy Project and Scripps journalists.

For newsrooms

To attend or report on an event, contact [email protected]. Other ways that newsrooms can get involved include:

Run the public service announcement, available in English and Spanish.

Donate ad space. Let us know if you're able to help spread the word, and NLP will provide ready-made ads and recognize your organization on our website.

Join the conversation online by highlighting National News Literacy Week on your social channels. Tag us and use the hashtag #NewsLiteracyWeek.

