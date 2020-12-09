Save the Date: Sony Digital Press Event at CES 2021 - Tune In and Watch Online January 11th from 5:00 - 5:30 p.m. Eastern

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony, heading into its landmark 50th year as an exhibitor at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), today announced its robust participation in the upcoming 2021 event. The company will showcase its innovations at this year's groundbreaking digital-only event, to be held January 11-14, 2021.

Sony will take the main (virtual) stage and invites CES 2021 registered media to join the live press conference. Any member of the public can also view Sony's live press conference on Sony's digital event platform. Members of the media can access and download the company's CES-related resources and materials on both Sony and CTA's Digital platforms.

Press Conference details: WHAT: Sony Digital Press Event at CES 2021 WHEN: Monday, January 11th, 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (U.S.) WHO: Sony Corporation Executives WHERE: Details will be released for registered CES attendees soon; interested members of the public will also be able to watch the live press conference and all can review Sony's latest resources and materials on the company's standalone event platform, which will debut shortly.

Sony Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, semiconductors and financial services - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/

