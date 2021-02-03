Save The Date: The Hottest Valentine's Day Reservation Of 2021 Is At Lowe's

Starting now, interested duos can visit Lowes.com/valentines for a chance to attend the event, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14 from 8-10 p.m. local time. Limited attendance of only five pairs will be available at one store in ten of America's most romantic cities: Chicago, Denver, Fernandina Beach (Jacksonville), Milwaukee, Nashville, New Orleans, Palm Beach, Providence (Rhode Island), Savannah (Georgia), and the San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees must live within the metro areas and follow Lowe's social distancing and safety protocols to attend the event.

"We thought, how better to translate all of the great DIY energy we've seen for months into some really romantic DIY energy," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "In a year where traditional Valentine's Day options remain limited, we are ready to turn Lowe's into the ultimate date night for a few lucky couples… that they never knew they needed."

Following the event, each couple's masterpiece can be taken home or delivered for display.

For the full details and a chance to attend the "Night of Lowemance," visit Lowes.com/valentines. Entries will be accepted through Sunday, Feb. 7, and those selected will be notified ahead of the event. Couples who don't secure a spot or who live outside the ten named markets will still have the opportunity to register for a virtual experience where they will be guided through an at-home date night activity, hosted by a special guest.

