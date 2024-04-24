Save the Date: Wayfair to Host Way Day May 4-6, the Biggest Sale of the Year on All Things Home

Global three-day sales event will feature free shipping sitewide and up to 80% off thousands of items, with new deals dropping every 12 hours

BOSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, today announced it will kick off its annual Way Day on Saturday, May 4 at 12 a.m. ET. This global three-day sale is Wayfair's biggest event of the year, featuring 12-hour flash deals, doorbusters on top-selling products, and limited-time sales of up to 80 percent off all things home, with free shipping on everything.

Mark your calendar: Way Day is coming to your neighborhood on May 4.

"Earlier this year, we introduced you to 'The Wayborhood', a place where everyone's unique style is celebrated," said Niraj Shah, chief executive officer, Wayfair. "This Way Day, we're excited to give our customers the chance to make their spaces their own — whether they need summer-ready sheets, a new grill, or an incredible outdoor set to make the space just right — with our lowest prices of the season and free and easy delivery on everything."

Shoppers can take advantage of a variety of exclusive deals this Way Day, including thousands of 12-hour Flash Deals plus Doorbuster deals on Kelly Clarkson Home, Keurig, Delta, Hoover, Blackstone and more. Sales will run across Wayfair's family of brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane, Perigold and Wayfair Professional, and customers can access in-store offers and free design services at AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane physical retail stores.

This Way Day, Wayfair is offering a number of ways to save:

Win Your Dream Cart: Customers who start shopping today through May 3 will be entered into a sweepstakes to win $599 towards their dream cart.

will be entered into a sweepstakes to win towards their dream cart. Score App-Exclusive Deals: Shoppers can take advantage of Way Day's 24-Hour Early Access sale beginning Friday, May 3 featuring an additional 20 percent off eligible products, exclusively on the Wayfair app .

featuring an additional 20 percent off eligible products, exclusively on . Free White Glove Delivery: Customers can save on hassle this Way Day and year-round with a large selection of products that Wayfair will carry to a room of choice, set up / assemble, and remove all packaging — all at no additional cost.

Save On Influencer Picks: Way Day will feature curated influencer assortments, unmatched savings, and top deals on celebrity lines, including Kelly Clarkson Home .

A Seamless Experience From Inspiration to Installation

During Way Day and all year long, Wayfair helps customers create spaces that are just right for them. From area rugs to outdoor furniture, major appliances, bathroom vanities and more, Wayfair is here to support its customers for all of their home needs by offering easy-to-shop curations, free and easy delivery, and expert assembly and installation services.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, in one inspiring place. With quality finds for every style and budget, and a convenient experience from inspiration to installation, Wayfair empowers everyone, everywhere to create a space that is just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

AllModern: All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

Perigold: The destination for luxury home.

Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

Wayfair generated $12.0 billion in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

