Wayfair's Black Friday Sale has Arrived -- The Season of Epic Deals

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), the destination for all things home, announced today its full lineup of Black Friday and holiday savings events, with discounts reaching up to 80% and 24 hour deals starting November 20.

From November 20 to December 1, customers can take advantage of Wayfair's biggest savings of the year during its ultimate Black Friday event. As households prepare for holiday hosting and seasonal traditions, Wayfair offers options for every style and home.

Wayfair Black Friday Sale

"Our Black Friday event is designed to offer more than savings; it gives customers the tools to bring their holiday vision to life," said Jon Blotner, president at Wayfair. "The holidays are about connection and celebration, and we want to make it easy for everyone to create a home that feels ready for the season. Shoppers can expect unbeatable deals all season long, with major offers dropping as we head into Black Friday."

Shoppers can also expect standout prices across thousands of big ticket items including sofas, dining room tables, beds and area rugs. Look for the purple checkmark to see which great deals are Wayfair Verified and individually vetted against a 20-point check list by Wayfair merchants and handpicked for the best quality at the best value.

Preview Top Deals

24 Hour Flash Deals: Thousands of 24 hour flash deals will launch exclusively on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Spoiler alert, these deals won't last.

Thousands of 24 hour flash deals will launch exclusively on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Spoiler alert, these deals won't last. Doorbusters: Starting 12 a.m. ET on November 28, snag unbeatable deals on limited quantities of top brands – Sealy mattress for $359.99, Phillips Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for $319.99, Spode Dinnerware set for $99.99, and Henckels Knife set for $119.99.

Starting 12 a.m. ET on November 28, snag unbeatable deals on limited quantities of top brands – Sealy mattress for $359.99, Phillips Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for $319.99, Spode Dinnerware set for $99.99, and Henckels Knife set for $119.99. Furniture Deals: Shoppers can find Sofas under $299, Area Rugs under $49, Beds under $139, Recliners under $349, and Dining Chairs under $199.

Shoppers can find Sofas under $299, Area Rugs under $49, Beds under $139, Recliners under $349, and Dining Chairs under $199. Seasonal Decor: Save up to 45% on christmas trees, and up to 40% on both indoor and outdoor seasonal decor to get your home ready for the holidays.

Save up to 45% on christmas trees, and up to 40% on both indoor and outdoor seasonal decor to get your home ready for the holidays. Free Shipping on Everything: Enjoy free shipping on all purchases* throughout Black Friday season from November 20 through December 1.

Enjoy free shipping on all purchases* throughout Black Friday season from November 20 through December 1. Save Even More with Wayfair Rewards: Wayfair Rewards members earn 5% back† on every purchase, all year long -- plus exclusive member discounts and deals. From November 27 to December 7, get your annual Wayfair Rewards membership for 50% off -- just $14.50 (regularly $29)!

The sale will be available on Wayfair and across its family of brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane. Wayfair Professional members will also have access to exclusive Pro-only deals on thousands of products. Customers can shop online, through the Wayfair app, or in person, taking advantage of unique in-store offers at the Wayfair store outside Chicago, as well as all AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane retail stores.

*Additional shipping charges may apply for Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. Territories. Due to shipping constraints, non-standard items such as flooring or specific large fixtures might not be eligible for free shipping.

† Restrictions apply. Please see full terms here .

