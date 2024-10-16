Save the Storks and Options for Her Teams Meet with Princeton University Students on Campus

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President Kamala Harris toured rallies in the past month with the 'Reproductive Freedom' bus, and a widely publicized abortion van offered free abortions at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In light of this, Princeton University surprised Save the Storks and Options for Her by inviting them to bring a life-affirming mobile medical clinic to campus.

Sharing facts about Save the Storks with students at Princeton shows that young people are hungry for the truth. Post this Princeton students stand outside the Options for Her state-of-the-art mobile medical clinic, complete with a women’s exam room and ultrasound. Save the Storks and Options for Her presented their missions, programs and life-affirming work to the Princeton Pro-Life student organization.

Student group "Princeton Pro-Life" learned about Save the Storks when searching for innovative ways to serve women facing unplanned pregnancies, and connected with New Jersey pregnancy health clinic provider, Options for Her. CEO Debbie Biskey, who oversees Options for Her clinics and the mobile medical clinic, has been working with national organization Save the Storks since 2018 and offered to bring the state-of-the-art mobile medical clinic, complete with a women's exam room and ultrasound machine, to the campus.

On October 10th, the two non-profit organizations presented their missions, programs and life-affirming work to Princeton students in Green Hall. The RN Director from Options for Her shared with the audience how the mobile medical clinic goes into communities throughout New Jersey, providing maternal healthcare to women at no charge. Save the Storks CEO Diane Ferraro shared stories of hope from where mobile medical clinics, also known as "Stork Buses," have served thousands of women in 32 states. Students participated in a Q&A panel where they asked representatives from both organizations questions that pertained to current laws, how the life-affirming movement is a social justice issue, the impact of social media on Gen Z and ways to get involved as undergrads, graduates and as business professionals.

College campuses across the United States are known for taking a stand for reproductive rights, with medical schools providing abortion training or complex family planning. Ivy League schools, including Princeton, reportedly cover abortion procedures in their health insurance offerings. While pro-choice is presented in the media as pro-abortion, real choice should also include the choice to parent and the choice for adoption.

"Save the Storks was honored to be invited by the students at Princeton University to present our mission," said Diane Ferraro, CEO at Save the Storks. "Our partner Options for Her boldly goes into underserved areas across New Jersey with their Mobile Medical Clinic, and when women see their baby on an ultrasound, three out of four times they choose life. Meeting with students at a prestigious Ivy League university and sharing facts about the work we do shows that young people, even those at the highest academic level, are hungry for the truth. Even with the most elite professors and a culture that shouts 'abortion is healthcare,' the Princeton Pro-Life students believe that life begins at conception and are focused on bringing women facing unplanned pregnancies hope and empowerment."

Debbi Biskey, CEO at Options for Her in New Jersey, added "It was an honor to speak to the passionate young adults in Princeton University's Pro-Life group. Seeing their commitment to stand alongside teens and mothers was both inspiring and powerful. Their energy and dedication serve as a reminder that, together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of those who need us most. We look forward to students joining the mission, knowing that educating young adults is where minds and hearts truly change to shape the future to empower women."

About Save the Storks Save the Storks is a national nonprofit faith-based ministry dedicated to empowering women with the resources and support they need to make informed decisions about their pregnancies. Through compassionate care, innovative programs, and community outreach, Save the Storks aims to transform the lives of women and families across the nation.

About Options for Her Options for Her was founded in 1985 and has three locations in Ocean City, Cherry Hill and Trenton, NJ and two mobile medical clinics that serve the community of South Jersey and Philadelphia with no-cost medical maternal care for teens and women. For more information visit www.optionsforher.org. Join Options for Her at its annual gala, A Night of Hope, on Friday, October 18 in Cinnaminson, NJ to celebrate another year and cast vision for 2025.

