Save the Storks Announces Second Annual Pro-Life Innovators Summit, Now Accepting Applicants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the Storks, a national, pro-life nonprofit, announced the upcoming second annual Pro-Life Innovators Summit to be held April 1-3, 2022, at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Pro-Life Innovators Summit is a free, interactive, three-day summit that empowers individuals and organizations to turn their pro-life ministry plans into reality through pro-life specific training, inspiration, and networking opportunities. Those interested in attending can now apply online.

"We are so excited to once again offer this unique summit to those with dreams of starting their own pro-life ministry or nonprofit," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "We welcome all who are interested to apply, and look forward to supporting the important work to be done by innovators in the pro-life movement."

Pro-Life Innovators Summit attendees can expect to receive two days of training that feature teaching on pro-life apologetics and insight into industry best practices on developing a strategy, crafting your business plan, and marketing. On the last day of the conference, they will present their ministry plan to a panel of experts in a Shark Tank-like pitch session, who will provide valuable insights into plan execution, improvements to be made, and a plan forward for after they return home.

One deserving summit attendee will be named the winner of the Save the Storks Pro-Life Innovators Grant, valued at $10,000. This grant is intended to help the winner further their pro-life work and mission, and is determined by the panel of experts at the conclusion of the summit.

Tracy Robinson, the director and producer of "The Matter of Life" documentary, was named the winner of the 2021 Pro-Life Innovators Grant. "The Matter of Life," which won The Sanctity of Life Award, Best Documentary and Runner Up for Audience Choice at the Christian Worldview Film Festival, was recently featured at Focus on the Family's "See Life" event in Dallas and is now available for screening at churches across the U.S. Robinson plans to use the funds awarded from the Save the Storks Pro-Life Innovators Grant for her next film project, in order to reach more hearts and minds to save unborn lives.

2021's inaugural Pro-Life Innovators Summit featured speakers such as Life Training Institute's Megan Almon and Embrace Grace's founder and CEO Amy Ford. On a mission to change the pro-life narrative and promote unity across the pro-life movement, Save the Storks is committed to cooperation, not competition, and is excited to train and equip other up-and-coming pro-life organizations through their time together at the Pro-Life Innovators Summit.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks is a national non-profit that exists to reach women facing unplanned pregnancies and save the lives of babies through compassion, education and holistic care. They do this by accelerating the impact of local pregnancy resource centers and Stork Buses to create a culture that values life. Learn more at savethestorks.com.

