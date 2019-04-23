Save the Storks Announces Up to $1.2 Million in Stork Bus Grants for 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the Storks, a pro-life organization that partners with pregnancy resource centers to empower women with health and pregnancy services on mobile medical units, also known as Stork Buses, announced today that they will offer up to $1.2 million in Stork Bus grants in 2019.

Pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) and other pro-life organizations connected with PRCs, such as churches and Catholic Charities, that can own and operate mobile medical units are eligible to apply for one of 15 Stork Bus grants. Interested PRCs can apply for the grant at SavetheStorks.com.

Save the Storks ministry, based in Colorado, is a sponsor of the Heartbeat International Conference taking place next week in Dallas, Texas. Pregnancy resource centers executive directors attending Heartbeat are encouraged to visit the Save the Storks booth to learn more about Stork Bus grants and other services provided to PRCs.

"Save the Storks has built and delivered 48 Stork Buses to affiliate PRCs since our ministry was founded in 2011," said Joe Baker, founder and CEO of Save the Storks. "Thanks to the generosity of our major donors and an anonymous foundation, we are blessed to be offering up to $1.2 million in grants this year to qualifying PRCs."

Joseph Schmidt, Director of Solutions for Save the Storks, added, "The first 20 pregnancy resource centers that sign a contract for a mobile medical unit will receive a grant between $30,000 and $60,000 that will help fund their Stork Bus. We have seen over 6,000 women choose life for their babies on Stork Buses and the incredible gifts from our partners will help us get 20 additional Stork Buses on the road to serve even more women and save more babies."

About Save The Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to revolutionize the meaning of pro-life. This organization partners with pregnancy resource centers in the United States to empower women with choice during pregnancy. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with their compelling Heartbeat and Father's Day videos and with its innovative fleet of Mercedes-Benz Mobile Medical Units, known as the Stork Bus. To date, Save the Storks has built 48 buses, with three additional Stork Buses in production and nine in fundraising.

